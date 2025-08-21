avert Layoffs of Nearly 300 Los Angeles City Employees

Two major unions in Los Angeles reach agreement with city officials to avoid layoffs for nearly 300 city employees, thanks to cost-cutting measures.

Nearly 300 Los Angeles city employees have been saved from potential layoffs thanks to cost-cutting measures agreed upon by two major unions. The Los Angeles Police Protective League, representing over 8,700 rank-and-file officers, has partnered with the city to create a voluntary program allowing members to take days off in exchange for some of their previously accrued overtime hours.

This initiative averted layoffs that would have impacted 222 civilian LAPD employees, including clerks and administrative support staff. While no sworn LAPD officers were initially slated for layoffs, their workload would have increased significantly if the civilians had been let go. 'We are continuing to do everything we can to bring layoff numbers down and I want everyone to know that we are still working and anticipate this number to get even lower,' said Mayor Karen Bass in a statement. 'These numbers are not final.' Meanwhile, the Engineers and Architects Assn. negotiated a deal for its 6,000 members to take up to five unpaid vacation days, effectively furloughs, between January 1st and June 30th. This equates to approximately a 2% pay cut for members and secured the jobs of 63 members who are not employed by the LAPD, including city planners, analysts, and civilian investigators. The agreement averted layoffs affecting some LAPD civilian employees, who are represented by the Engineers and Architects Assn., as well as other unions. The Police Protective League solely represents sworn officers. City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo, who heads labor negotiations at City Hall, stated that the savings generated by these agreements have reduced the remaining layoffs to 75. He issued a memorandum to the city's personnel department Wednesday, instructing the immediate suspension of the layoff process for employees represented by the Engineers and Architects Assn., as well as all LAPD employees. Mayor Bass' proposed budget released in April initially called for approximately 1,600 layoffs as a measure to address a $1 billion budget deficit. Weeks later, the City Council implemented a series of cost-cutting measures, reducing the number of layoffs by half. To close the budget gap, the council also decided to slow down police hiring, though both the mayor and council president have since announced their efforts to secure funding to avoid this outcome.Since the budget was finalized, hundreds of city workers have either resigned or transferred to positions protected from budget cuts, leaving 360 positions earmarked for layoffs prior to this week's agreements, according to a memorandum by Szabo on August 15. The Police Protective League's Board of Directors characterized their agreement with the city as a 'win-win for all parties.' 'Officer safety is always top of mind for our union and the thought that any additional officers would be pulled away from enforcement duties and moved to non-enforcement duties compelled our union to act,' the board stated. 'We worked with the city to create a program that will save money to preserve civilian LAPD jobs while also providing a benefit to our members.' Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, who chairs the city's budget committee, expressed her satisfaction, stating that 'even in a tough budget year, we've ensured there will not be a single LAPD civilian layoff.' 'That was always our goal, but it was never guaranteed,' she said. 'It was only possible because the Engineers and Architects Assn., the Police Department and City leadership worked in partnership to keep officers on the street and protect public safety.' Roy Samaan, president of the Engineers and Architects Assn., confirmed that his union members authorized the agreement with the city in an online vote Sunday. 'We don't want anyone to lose their jobs,' he said.





