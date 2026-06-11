Average Property Prices for First-Time Buyers Dropping in Sought-After Locations

Data from Rightmove shows that average property prices for first-time buyers are dropping in a selection of sought-after locations. In locations such as Torquay, Poole, and Hove, there is a window of opportunity for first-time buyers to purchase a bargain home by the sea.

Average property prices for first-time buyers are dropping in a selection of sought-after locations, data from Rightmove shows. With average year-on-year prices falling in locations such as Torquay , Poole , and Hove , there is a window of opportunity for first-time buyers to purchase a bargain home by the sea.

In Exeter, Devon, the average cost of a home for a first-time buyer slumped 20.5 per cent year-on-year to £201,248. Pre-dating the arrival of the Romans, Exeter is a small city that packs a punch and is home to a cathedral and a university. In Derby, average prices have fallen by 10.2 per cent to £143,043 year-on-year, well below the national average. Goring-by-Sea near Worthing is another option for first-time buyers looking to capitalise on cheaper prices on the coast.

There, the average cost of a home for first-time buyers fell 9.2 per cent year-on-year to £263,906. Bargain: In Exeter, Devon, the average cost of a home for a first-time buyer slumped 20.5% year-on-year to £201,248. First-time buyers can also snap up a bargain in the city of Doncaster, where average prices fell 8.4 per cent to £109,477. Torquay saw the fifth largest drop in year-on-year prices for first-time buyers, having fallen 7.6 per cent to £172,835.

In the port city of Southampton, average property prices for first-time buyers fell 7.1 per cent year-on-year to £187,443. Hove, Poole, and nearby Parkstone also made it to the list of 10 locations which have seen the sharpest drop in average first-time buyer property prices in the past year. Join the discussionIs it fair that first-time buyers are still priced out of so many areas? What's your view?

Where are first-time buyer prices rising fastest? Bridlington in East Riding of Yorkshire (£167,321) and St Helens in Merseyside (£133,106) led the way, with average asking prices up 18 per cent compared to last year, Rightmove said. Falkirk in Stirlingshire saw average first-time buyer prices rose 17 per cent year-on-year to £118,327, while in Hartlepool, prices jumped 12 per cent to £104,276. All of the fastest-growing locations in the findings remained below the £170,000 asking price mark.

Rightmove said there was high demand for cheaper homes among first-time buyers. According to the analysis, the average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property is £228,048, which is 0.7 per cent lower than this time last year. Where are first-time buyers paying the most for property? At the top end of the market, St Albans in Hertfordshire was the most expensive area to buy a typical first-time buyer home outside of London.

It has an average asking price of £401,352. Epsom in Surrey, Oxford, Clifton in Bristol, Cambridge, Brentwood, Hertford, Bath, and Wokingham all made it to Rightmove's list of the most expensive locations for first-time buyers, excluding the capital. Middlesbrough was crowned the least expensive location for first-time buyers, with homes coming with an average price tag of £90,929. Grimsby was branded the second cheapest location for first-time buyers in Britain, with homes coming in at around £92,031.

Properties in Kilmarnock, Scotland, also came in well below the £100,000 mark, with an average price tag of £92,380 for first-time buyers. Five of the top 10 cheapest locations were in Scotland, including Greenock, Paisley, Irvine, and Aberdeen. Birkenhead and Burnley also made it to the top 10 cheapest locations, at £100,179 and £100,734 respectively.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert, said: 'Affordability continues to shape where first-time buyers are looking, and we’re seeing the strongest price growth in areas where homes remain within reach for more people.

'Lower-cost locations are still seeing strong interest, with competition for homes helping to hold prices up. In more expensive markets, tenants are taking a bit more time and thinking more carefully about what they can afford, which is keeping growth relatively flat.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

First-Time Buyers Property Prices Bargain Homes Exeter Torquay Poole Hove Exeter Devon Derby Goring-By-Sea Worthing St Helens Bridlington St Albans Middlesbrough Grimsby Kilmarnock Greenock Paisley Irvine Aberdeen Birkenhead Burnley

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US inflation tops 4% for first time in three years as oil prices jumpAnnual inflation rose to a three-year-high of 4.2% in May, underscoring how elevated energy prices are rippling through the US economy, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Read more »

Inflation tops 4% for the first time in 3 years on spike in gasoline pricesInflation has surged to its highest level in more than three years since the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran, triggering a surge in gasoline prices.

Read more »

US inflation rises above 4% for first time in 3 years as energy prices climbU.S. inflation rose to 4.2% in May, the highest level in three years, as higher energy costs continued to push prices upward.

Read more »

US inflation rises above 4% for first time in 3 years as energy prices climbU.S. inflation rose to 4.2% in May, the highest level in three years, as higher energy costs continued to push prices upward.

Read more »