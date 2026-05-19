Average Gas Prices Continue to Rise

Despite recent decreases, gas prices have been rising steadily for the last few weeks, leading to concerns about the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend holiday. Areas affected by war and blockades in the region, such as Iran, are contributing to the higher prices.

The national average price for regular gas increased again on Tuesday, climbing to $4.533 per gallon, marking the third consecutive day of pump price increases.

With less than a week before the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, traditionally recognized as the beginning of the summer season, fuel costs are still soaring due to the war with Iran and blockades in the region. Gas prices have fluctuated between $4.50 and $4.56 per gallon for the last few weeks, but the national average reached a high of $4.533 per gallon on Tuesday.

However, gas prices decreased slightly to $4.515 per gallon on Monday and further to $4.52 per gallon eight days ago. The national average currently remains slightly lower than the 2026 high of $4.56 per gallon set last week, as fuel costs have gradually risen since a five-year low in January 2022. Despite the recent turbulence at the pumps, gas prices vary by state and region, with California, Washington, and Hawaii having the most expensive gas prices.

The states with the most affordable gas prices in the country are Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, and Oklahoma





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Gas Prices Increase War With Iran Blockades In The Region War With Iraq Average Prices Memorial Day Weekend Holiday

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