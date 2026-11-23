The Avenging Ancestors Coalition and The Black Journey filed a federal lawsuit alleging constitutional violations after the Trump administration removed a historic slavery exhibit at President Washington's residence on Independence Mall.

Avenging the Ancestors Coalition and The Black Journey have initiated a federal lawsuit challenging the recent removal of an exhibit dedicated to slavery at the site of the nation's first executive mansion on Independence Mall. The 77-page legal complaint alleges that the administration of President Donald Trump violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution in January by dismantling the display that memorialized the nine individuals enslaved by George Washington at his residence on Sixth and Market Streets.

Legal Claims and Constitutional Violations

The plaintiffs argue that the abrupt removal of the exhibit, which was the first commemoration of enslaved people within the National Park System, sends a discriminatory message regarding the importance of Black history in American narratives. The lawsuit demands that a federal judge declare the removal and subsequent replacement of the display unlawful and order the full restoration of the original exhibit. The complaint explicitly names Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, his department, acting National Park Service director Jessica Bowron, and her agency as the defendants responsible for the administrative actions.

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Stakeholder Harm and Legal Representation

The filing details specific economic and cultural harms suffered by the groups, noting that The Black Journey spent approximately $14,000 on research and labor to update a walking tour to address the paradox between slavery and freedom after the panels were removed. Representing the plaintiffs is University of Pennsylvania Law Professor Cara McClellan, alongside attorneys from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the firm WilmerHale, which was previously targeted by a 2025 Trump executive order for providing legal services to the president's political opponents.

Content Disputes Over New Exhibit

The lawsuit critiques the Trump administration's version of the exhibit, which has adorned the site's walls since July, for presenting an incomplete and whitewashed version of history that fails to recognize the brutality of enslavement. Plaintiffs argue the new title, Visiting the President's House Site: From Enslavement to Emancipation, is misleading because none of the nine people enslaved by Washington in Philadelphia were legally emancipated, with two, Ona Judge and Hercules, gaining freedom by escaping.

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Previous Legal Challenges and Injunctions

This legal battle follows earlier attempts to halt the removal, including a case brought by the city of Philadelphia that was rejected by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in June. The court previously determined the removal was not a final agency action reviewable under the Administrative Procedures Act, a decision affirmed when the city's request for rehearing was denied in August, effectively ending efforts to revive the injunction ordered by Judge Cynthia M. Rufe.

Ongoing Advocacy and Historical Context

The controversy has persisted for over a year as the Trump administration scrutinized the site pursuant to an executive order aimed at removing displays that disparage Americans, sparking continuous advocacy from stakeholders who helped develop the original slavery memorial in the early 2000s. The legal complaint asserts that while the new exhibit mentions slavery and names the enslaved individuals, it omits critical context, leaving Black history selectively erased while the history of white historical figures at the site remains undisturbed.