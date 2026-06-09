Avengers' Seven-Year Hiatus Ends with Multiverse-Sized Teamup in Doomsday

After a deliberate seven-year absence from the big screen following Endgame, the Avengers are reuniting for Avengers: Doomsday. The film marks a strategic pivot for Marvel Studios, which focused on solo heroes and new teams during Phases 4 and 5. This analysis explores the gap, the new multiverse-focused narrative, and what to expect from the saga-concluding events.

It has been seven years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe last assembled the Avengers on screen, a gap that will end soon with the release of Avengers : Doomsday.

This upcoming film signals a major shift, gathering heroes from across the multiverse for a new blockbuster event. Following the monumental conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios deliberately moved away from the core Avengers team. The strategy for Phases 4 and 5 centered on exploring individual characters, launching new franchises, and forming different superhero groups, leaving the franchise's flagship heroes completely absent from the annual release slate.

The post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings provided the closest approximation of an Avengers gathering, featuring Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner, and Wong. Instead of serving as the culminations of individual phases, the next two Avengers films are positioned as the grand finales for the entire Multiverse Saga.

This extended hiatus represents a gamble, as the studio failed to provide a regular, unifying event to fill the void left by the team's absence and consistently bring its biggest stars together. Disney's Marvel, however, appears confident in this new direction as it builds toward these massive crossover installments





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