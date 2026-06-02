Avengers: Secret Wars Enters Pre-Production with Russo Brothers at Helm

The Russo brothers confirm that filming for Avengers: Secret Wars begins this summer, following the completion of Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom, and Letitia Wright returns as Shuri. The film releases December 17, 2027.

Marvel Studios is ramping up production on one of its most anticipated films, Avengers: Secret Wars , which will conclude the Multiverse Saga. The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, recently provided an update on their progress in an interview with Deadline, revealing that they are deep into pre-production for the 2027 blockbuster.

The directors confirmed that principal photography is set to begin this summer, following the completion of their work on Avengers: Doomsday, the preceding film that releases in 2026. The Russos described the two films as a complete narrative package, stating that Doomsday and Secret Wars speak to one another and form a cohesive story. While they have no official plans beyond these two movies, they left the door open for future collaborations with Marvel Studios on other projects.

The cast of Avengers: Secret Wars is taking shape, with Robert Downey Jr. set to portray Doctor Doom after making his full debut in Avengers: Doomsday. Letitia Wright has confirmed that she will reprise her role as Shuri, the Black Panther, in Secret Wars, following her appearance in Doomsday. The film is expected to feature a massive ensemble of characters, but Marvel has kept details under wraps.

Other stars have hinted at their involvement, including Paul Bettany, who teased that Vision may appear in Secret Wars. The movie is slated for release on December 17, 2027, and will be preceded by Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026. The Russo brothers have a storied history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War before helming the epic two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Their return for the Multiverse Saga's finale has generated immense excitement among fans. Meanwhile, the MCU's immediate future includes Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing this summer, and the Disney+ series VisionQuest, arriving in October 2026. As the MCU continues to expand, Avengers: Secret Wars promises to be a climactic event that ties together years of storytelling, but whether Spider-Man or other heroes will join the battle remains to be seen





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