Marvel's upcoming Avengers Secret Wars is linked to the 1997 Spider-Man animated series through MCU multiverse canon, though the film likely won't reference this specific Battleworld conflict.

The release of the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has ignited unprecedented excitement for the upcoming blockbuster, but industry attention is already pivoting toward the even larger-scale event of Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled for release next year. This massive cosmic confrontation is set to occur despite the fact that a version of this epic narrative arc already transpired within the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe multiverse nearly three decades ago. As the narrative builds toward the 2027 film, Dr Doom is expected to remain the central antagonist, mirroring the trajectory of Thanos in previous Infinity Saga films.

Legacy of the 1997 Spider-Man Animated Series

While the specific plot direction of the upcoming live-action film remains under wraps, historical precedent from the animated era provides significant context for how this event might be perceived by long-time fans. Back in 1997, Spider-Man: The Animated Series featured a three-episode arc depicting its own version of Battleworld , marking the first time this major Marvel event appeared on screen. This storyline featured heroes and villains facing off under the control of the Beyonder , with both Dr Doom and the Beyonder playing pivotal roles in the conflict that reshaped their respective realities.

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In that animated iteration, Peter Parker was summoned to Battleworld by the Beyonder alongside various adversaries and forced to call upon numerous allies to survive. The creative plotline saw these heroes team up to neutralize numerous threats, including Red Skull , Doctor Octopus , and Alistair Smythe . The conflict reached its climax when Dr Doom managed to steal the Beyonder 's powers, only for Spider-Man to eventually convince him to relinquish those abilities, resulting in a relatively happy ending for the animated characters involved.

MCU Multiverse Canonization via Uatu The Watcher

The technical connection between the 1997 cartoon and the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe is established through the presence of Uatu , also known as The Watcher . This cosmic figure oversees multiple timelines and was recently spotted in X-Men '97 , a series that serves as a direct sequel to the original cartoons. During the 1990s, Spider-Man: The Animated Series and X-Men: The Animated Series featured crossovers, and given that X-Men '97 continues that specific timeline, all three projects share a single continuity. Consequently, The Watcher 's presence confirms that the animated events exist within the broader multiverse, even if they are not part of the main live-action continuity.

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While Avengers: Secret Wars is naturally designed to fit into the main timeline continuity, the animated series' version of the event is canonized in the MCU multiverse specifically because of Uatu 's oversight. As complicated as this multiversal structure may seem, the bottom line is that the Spider-Man: The Animated Series version of Secret Wars did indeed occur within the Marvel Cinematic Universe , albeit in a separate reality from our current primary storyline. This technicality ensures that the high-stakes battle is recognized as part of the wider universe, even if it is distant from the main narrative thread.

Low Probability of On-Screen Homage in Upcoming Film

Despite the canonical link, it is highly unlikely that the upcoming Avengers movie will acknowledge or reference the events of the 1990s cartoon. The film is anticipated to focus heavily on the fallout from Avengers: Doomsday and manage the various different timelines it will already be covering when it rolls around. With Daredevil: Born Again season 3 being the only MCU project scheduled between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars , the narrative bandwidth for referencing older media is extremely limited.

The multiversal saga has already been controversial among audiences, and managing the convergence of characters from the main MCU timeline, as well as those from Fox and potentially other eras, presents a significant storytelling challenge. Adding an allusion to the fact that this battle has already occurred in a completely different continuity could confuse viewers and make the film feel overbaked. While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse demonstrated an effective method for including other media in a single sequence, the live-action adaptation may not have the opportunity to replicate that success.

Furthermore, the canonical connection to the animated series may have been overlooked by many at Marvel or intentionally deprioritized for the sake of narrative clarity. Although the animated arc produced some of the best episodes from that era, the live-action film is expected to establish its own distinct legacy for the event. Fans should anticipate a fresh take on Dr Doom and the Beyonder that stands independent of the 1997 animated interpretations, ensuring the new film carves out its own unique place in Marvel history.