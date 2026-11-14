Marvel Reveals Fourth Endgame Encore Scene: Doctor Doom Collects Hulk as Avengers Doomsday Cast Expands

Analysis of the new scenes in the Avengers Endgame re-release reveals their varying importance in setting up the plot for the upcoming Avengers Doomsday film.

Marvel Studios has significantly expanded the narrative landscape for Avengers Doomsday by adding a fourth post-credits scene to the Avengers Endgame Encore re-release. This new footage confirms that Doctor Doom actively recruits Bruce Banner, transporting the Hulk into an underground bunker where he collects the founding Avenger. The scene serves as the movie's true post-credits moment and dramatically alters the anticipated alliances in the upcoming 2026 blockbuster.

The addition transforms our understanding of Victor von Doom's strategy by revealing he is not acting alone. Visual evidence suggests that Hulk will fight on the side of the main villain, providing Doom with additional muscle to deploy against the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. This recruitment hints at a potential return of the Hulk as a villainous force, adding a layer of complexity to the impending conflict.

Also read Avengers Endgame Encore on Disney+ Reveals Doctor Doom's New Hulk and Scarlet Witch Twist

This revelation is considered the most impactful update in the Endgame Encore re-release, surpassing even the previous scenes involving the TVA and Steve Rogers. The inclusion of Hulk alongside Doctor Doom creates a formidable duo that puts the film's antagonist in a completely new light. It establishes a strong foundation for the Latverian villain's plan and teases a potentially darker turn for one of the MCU's most beloved characters.

The hierarchy of new scenes in the re-release places Doctor Doom forging his mask at the bottom of the list. While the scene features a close-up of Robert Downey Jr. inside the villain's mask and includes the sound of a hammer striking metal, it offers limited new information. The visual callback to Iron Man forging his Mark-I armor feels more like a retcon than a substantial narrative advancement, creating questions without providing clear answers.

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In contrast, the scene where Loki offers to help Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter carries immense narrative weight. Directed by Anthony Russo, this footage shows the God of Mischief arriving in TVA attire to intervene in the couple's peaceful life. Loki's assistance ensures their safety from the TVA and the multiverse, suggesting they are moved to a different universe to live out their days and raise a child. This moment is described as the inciting incident that leads directly to the collapse of the multiverse.

The TVA watching the multiverse collapse ranks second in terms of hype and importance. Set entirely at the agency's headquarters, the footage depicts simultaneous incursions occurring across multiple Earths. The scene captures the panic within the TVA as they witness the destruction of several worlds, effectively setting the stage for the high-stakes crisis in Avengers Doomsday. It confirms the scale of the threat without showing the visceral experience of an incursion.

Avengers Doomsday kicks off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and serves as the fifth film in the Avengers series. The movie features a stacked cast of heroes, including new members from the X-Men, facing off against Victor von Doom. Robert Downey Jr. was officially revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 to play the role, marking his return to the franchise in a completely new capacity.

The strategic addition of these four scenes in the Endgame Encore re-release demonstrates Marvel's effort to bridge the Infinity Saga with the Multiverse Saga. By integrating these new plot points, the studio aims to maintain the integrity of the original 2019 conclusion while providing necessary context for future events. The ranking of these scenes highlights their varying degrees of impact on the overarching narrative.

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Fans analyzing the Endgame Encore on Disney+ will find that the Hulk recruitment scene provides the most concrete details about the upcoming conflict. The collaboration between Doom and Hulk suggests a unified front that challenges the traditional hero-villain dynamic. This development raises the stakes for the Avengers and Fantastic Four, who must now contend with a significantly more powerful opposition.

Ultimately, the Avengers Endgame Encore acts as a crucial bridge for viewers preparing for Avengers Doomsday. While the mask-forging scene offers a thematic nod to the past, the Hulk recruitment and Loki intervention scenes drive the modern narrative forward. These updates ensure that audiences are fully prepared for the emotional and physical stakes involved in the final confrontation of the Multiverse Saga.