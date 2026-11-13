Avengers Endgame Encore on Disney+ Reveals Doctor Doom's New Hulk and Scarlet Witch Twist

The Disney+ release of Avengers Endgame: Encore features post-credits scenes confirming Doctor Doom has captured Bruce Banner and resurrected Wanda Maximoff for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday conflict.

The streaming debut of Avengers Endgame: Encore on Disney+ has introduced critical new information regarding the narrative direction of Avengers: Doomsday. This release follows a strong period for Marvel Studios streaming content, including notable entries such as Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and VisionQuest. The timing of this Encore release, which previously earned $143 million worldwide in theaters, serves as a direct bridge to the upcoming conflict.

Post-Credits Scenes Link Hulk and Scarlet Witch

Two distinct post-credits sequences in Avengers Endgame: Encore directly connect to the plot of Avengers: Doomsday. In the first scene, Bruce Banner is shown in an underground bunker sealing himself away after the Hulk returned in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Robert Downey Jr, portraying the villain Doctor Doom, interrupts him to reveal he has come to collect the Hulk, indicating he successfully captures him.

Also read Avengers Return: Downey Jr. Reprised as Doctor Doom in Extended Endgame Hook

The second sequence appears in VisionQuest, which recently completed a trilogy following WandaVision and Agatha All Along. In this scene, Doctor Doom arrives at Mount Wundagore following Wanda Maximoff's death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He removes the debris and declares his intent to seize Scarlet Witch's power.

Wanda Maximoff is then resurrected by Doom. The sequence ends with the returning actress Elizabeth Olsen opening her eyes and gasping for breath. This moment confirms that Doom is assembling a specific group of powerful entities for his future plans in Avengers: Doomsday.

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Doom Assembles Latverian Witches and Hulk

The combined context of these post-credits scenes suggests a deliberate pattern by Doctor Doom to gather the most formidable assets in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The resurrection of Wanda Maximoff points to her role as one of the Latverian Witches shown in marketing materials for the upcoming film.

By simultaneously securing the Hulk, Doom now possesses two of the most physically powerful characters in the MCU. This consolidation of strength helps explain why the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Wakandans will struggle to defeat him in Avengers: Doomsday. The strategic acquisition of these abilities indicates a long-term plan that has been developing for years.

Streaming Content Independence and Impact

Previous Marvel streaming projects were largely disconnected from the main theatrical films. While watching Wonder Man provides deeper context for the Department of Damage Control in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it is not essential viewing. These shows focused on telling contained, self-contained stories rather than mandatory homework for moviegoers.

The recent twist in Avengers Endgame: Encore changes this dynamic significantly. The content is now crucial to understanding the primary threat in Avengers: Doomsday. This shift marks a departure from the previous strategy of keeping streaming and theatrical narratives separate. Fans must now pay close attention to Disney+ releases to understand the full scope of the antagonist's preparations.

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Endgame Encore Reception and Future Steps

The theatrical run of Avengers Endgame: Encore achieved significant commercial success, pulling in $143 million worldwide across its theatrical release window. The Disney+ release arrives almost two months after this theatrical conclusion, offering a new opportunity for audiences to engage with the film.

While the theatrical release offered a communal experience that is rare post-pandemic, the streaming platform allows for detailed analysis of these new narrative threads. The integration of Doom's new recruits into the broader MCU timeline suggests that subsequent Marvel projects will build heavily upon these revelations. Audiences can expect further developments in the conflict with Doctor Doom in the near future.