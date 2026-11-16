Avengers Endgame Encore Dominates Disney+ Charts Ahead of Doomsday

Avengers Endgame Encore claims the number one spot on Disney+ streaming charts, surpassing Home Alone and boosting global box office totals ahead of the Doomsday release.

The latest Marvel project has successfully conquered streaming metrics, overtaking established hits on Disney Plus before the theatrical premiere of Avengers Doomsday arrives. The blockbuster re-release of Avengers Endgame Encore dominated multiple platform charts within days of its digital debut in mid-November. This strategic timing leverages the massive existing fanbase to generate immediate engagement for the upcoming sequel.

Avengers Endgame Encore debuted at number one on the Disney Plus Top 10 overall chart in the United States on November 15, 2026. The re-release also claimed the top position on the Disney Plus Top 10 movies chart on the same day. Disney Plus released the title on its streaming platform on November 13, 2026, allowing viewers to revisit the epic conclusion with new additions.

Also read Avengers Endgame Encore Top Stream as Marvel Builds to Doomsday

New Footage Bridges Narrative Gap

The re-release pushes past Home Alone, which had topped the Disney Plus movies chart for the entire preceding week. Home Alone dropped to second place on the movies chart following the arrival of Encore. On the overall chart, Encore displaced the previous number one title, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Orange County.

Encore adds up to six minutes of new footage to the original film to serve as a narrative bridge between Avengers Endgame from 2019 and its sequel, Avengers Doomsday from 2026. This addition includes an extended ending, two mid-credits scenes, and a reworked post-credits tag. The new content was filmed by directors Anthony and Joe Russo during the production of Avengers Doomsday.

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Cast Returns for Exclusive Scenes

The additional scenes feature returning Marvel stars including Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, and Eugene Cordero also reprise their roles from the Disney Plus series Loki.

The film had previously held a theatrical run starting on September 25, 2026. During this initial window, Encore grossed $142.9 million worldwide. This theatrical performance was supported by premium formats, with IMAX and Infinity Vision screenings accounting for 60% of its opening weekend gross. Audience reception was overwhelmingly positive, with surveys by PostTrak giving Encore a 91% positive score. Additionally, 81% of surveyed audiences said they would definitely recommend the re-release.

Box Office Milestone Achieved Again

The latest theatrical run brought the cumulative worldwide gross of Endgame to $2.942 billion. This figure made Endgame the highest-grossing film of all time once again, surpassing Avatar's previous record of $2.923 billion. This resurgence highlights the enduring commercial power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe flagship event.

The re-release serves as a crucial promotional engine for the upcoming Avengers Doomsday. By adding new narrative elements and revisiting beloved characters, Marvel Studios is maintaining high audience interest. The combination of streaming dominance and renewed theatrical revenue demonstrates the effective strategy of layering content to maximize franchise longevity.