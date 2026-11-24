As Avengers Doomsday brings the X-Men back to Marvel, recall Polaris, Thunderbird, and Sage from The Gifted. Discover their comic origins and screen history.

The long-awaited live-action return of the X-Men to the big screen is finally underway with Avengers: Doomsday. This major cinematic event marks the official integration of mutant characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the merger of Disney and Fox. While fans are eager to see the core team, this moment offers a prime opportunity to revisit lesser-known mutants who previously appeared on television but never reached the silver screen. These characters bridge the gap between the studio's past theatrical efforts and the future of the MCU.

The Gifted Mutants Missing From Films

Marvel Studios has produced two primary live-action television series featuring mutant narratives: Legion and The Gifted. Although these shows introduced audiences to characters like Blink, they also showcased several prominent mutants who have yet to make their big-screen debut. The Gifted, created by Matt Nix, aired on Fox from 2017 to 2019 for two seasons before its cancellation. The series followed two parents fleeing from government persecution after discovering their children possessed mutant abilities. These families joined an underground community dedicated to mutant survival, uncovering complex family secrets along the way.

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Polaris Magnetism Powers and Storyline

Emma Dumont portrayed Lorna Dane, also known as Polaris, in The Gifted. Her character is defined by her ability to control magnetism and her struggle with bipolar disorder, which led others to label her as unstable. In the comics, Polaris is the daughter of Magneto, which explains her magnetic powers and her ongoing battle with mental health issues exacerbated by brainwashing. Her abilities also include immunity to virulent diseases and the capacity to ingest toxins without harm, allowing her to absorb their traits. Despite her appearances in X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97, The Gifted remains her only live-action performance to date.

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Thunderbird Strength and Leadership Roles

Blair Redford played John Proudstar, alias Thunderbird, in The Gifted. As the leader of the underground mutant community, he possesses superhuman strength, durability, and enhanced senses. His character carries significant trauma related to his ancestry and his Apache Native American heritage. The comics depict him as an X-Men member who dies on the second mission of the Second Genesis group but is later resurrected. His brother James also appears as a mutant, originally known as Thunderbird before taking on the Warpath identity. Redford's portrayal highlights Proudstar's military training and superhuman stamina.

Sage Intelligence and Strategic Abilities

Hayley Lovitt portrayed Teresia Karisik, known as Sage, in The Gifted. She is depicted as a creature of logic with accelerated perception and superhuman intelligence. Starting in Thunderbird's community, Sage eventually joins the Hellfire Club, showcasing her complex moral alignment. In the comics, her mind functions like a supercomputer with unlimited storage, allowing her to see genetic codes and multitask efficiently. She is also a skilled martial artist and marksman. Sage's unique combination of intellectual and physical prowess makes her a fascinating character who has been underutilized in other media adaptations.