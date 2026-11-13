Kevin Feige Confirms Original X-Men Return in Avengers Doomsday With Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Kevin Feige confirms Avengers Doomsday features original X-Men actors reprising roles with the MCU. The film releases December 18 2026 marking a major crossover event.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will reunite the MCU with the original X-Men cast, marking a historic convergence for fans of both franchises. The film will feature actors from 20th Century Fox's original trilogy reprising their iconic roles alongside the modern Marvel roster. This crossover represents the first time the titular Avengers will interact with both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men within a single narrative framework.

Feige explained that merging these distinct cinematic universes felt like the natural culmination of a long-running creative journey. He traced the idea back to interviews from fifteen to twenty years ago where Hugh Jackman expressed hope that the X-Men and Avengers might share the screen someday. Feige described the project as the fulfillment of an old dream, stating that combining these franchises provided the perfect way to celebrate a quarter-century of superhero storytelling.

Also read The WGA grants Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman writing credit on Avengers: Doomsday

The timeline of these franchises highlights the historical significance of this merger, as the first X-Men film was released in 2000. That original film predates Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and existed nearly a decade before the Marvel Cinematic Universe even began. Feige himself served as an associate producer on that 2000 film, giving him firsthand experience with the characters and a long-standing desire to see these worlds collide.

Avengers: Doomsday will see a significant lineup of veteran actors return to their previous roles with the late Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. James Marsden and Alan Cumming will also be reprising their characters, along with Rebecca Romijn. This ensemble brings together the core team from the original series to interact with the established MCU heroes in a way that has never been seen before.

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Adding to the roster is Channing Tatum, who will make his first on-screen appearance as Gambit alongside the leading X-Men members. This marks a significant expansion of the mutant team within the new narrative context and allows for fresh dynamics previously impossible due to separate film rights. The presence of these veteran actors provides a nostalgic anchor for audiences while introducing them to a new generation of viewers.

Recent developments in the production of the film include the addition of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to the screenwriting team. Their involvement adds both creative insight and marketing appeal to the project as it heads toward its December 18, 2026 release date. This date allows Marvel Studios sufficient time to build anticipation and ensure the complex visual effects required for such a large-scale crossover are completed to a high standard.

The seeds for this crossover were first planted in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine, which successfully introduced the titular characters into the MCU. While Avengers: Doomsday serves as the immediate crossover event, Marvel Studios has outlined a longer-term strategy for the X-Men franchise. A new reboot is planned for 2028, which will feature a younger cast of actors taking over the iconic roles.

The release of Avengers: Doomsday is expected to have a profound impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe by serving as a bridge between previous and new eras. It addresses long-standing fan requests for these characters to interact, fulfilling a promise that has been discussed for over two decades. The integration of established characters with new storylines allows the studio to explore deeper themes and more complex relationships.

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Looking ahead, the 2028 X-Men reboot will complement the events of Avengers: Doomsday by introducing new interpretations of the characters. This dual approach allows Marvel Studios to honor the legacy of the original films while also moving the franchise forward with fresh talent. The strategy ensures that both older fans and younger audiences have a place in the evolving narrative of the shared universe.

The success of these projects will likely shape the direction of superhero cinema for the next decade, setting a new standard for crossover events. Marvel Studios continues to leverage its extensive library of properties to create cinematic moments that resonate across generations. The return of original cast members alongside new additions signals a bold new chapter for the studio's most beloved franchises.