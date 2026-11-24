Chris Hemsworth's Thor faces a vast new roster in Avengers Doomsday. Analyze the characters he has met versus those he must now lead to stop Doctor Doom.

In the highly anticipated final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday , Chris Hemsworth's Thor delivers a pivotal address to a massive assembly of heroes. The God of Thunder explicitly highlights his unfamiliarity with the majority of the assembled ranks, noting he does not know the powers or even the identities of half the attendees.

This revelation underscores the significant expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following the events of Avengers: Endgame . While Thor has survived for fifteen years within the franchise, the current threat posed by Doctor Doom requires a coalition far larger than the original team he once led.

Also read Avengers Doomsday Final Trailer Reveals Thor's Odinforce Upgrade

Fantastic Four Introduction Challenges

One of the most prominent groups Thor has yet to meet includes the entirety of the Fantastic Four . This team, introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps set in 2025, operates on an entirely different Earth than the primary MCU storyline.

The roster consists of Reed Richards, played by Pedro Pascal; Sue Storm, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby; Johnny Storm, depicted by Joseph Quinn; and Ben Grimm, enacted by Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Their separation from the main timeline means Thor has had no prior opportunity to interact with them.

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Although Avengers: Doomsday confirms that Steve Rogers joins the Fantastic Four on their mission to Earth-616, Thor will only begin getting acquainted with the quartet during their journey to the New Avengers Tower.

New Avengers Team Composition

The New Avengers force assembled in Avengers: Doomsday presents another layer of complexity for the Asgardian warrior. Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, is the only member of this specific squad with whom Thor has shared significant screen time.

Despite appearing in the same scenes during Infinity War and Endgame , the two characters have never engaged in direct dialogue. Thor likely knows of Barnes through his close association with Steve Rogers , but their personal relationship remains non-existent.

Other prominent figures such as Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent and Lewis Pullman's Sentry emerged onto the scene only after Thor had largely withdrawn from active duty on Earth. Furthermore, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost has never crossed paths with the God of Thunder.

Sam Wilsons Avengers Lineup

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson , now operating as Captain America, leads a team that contains a mix of veteran allies and Phase 4 newcomers. Thor has a established working relationship with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, who fought alongside him during the Time Heist in Endgame .

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While Thor and Mackie's Captain America have shared the battlefield in multiple films, they have never had a focused interaction. Their paths have crossed in Age of Ultron , Infinity War , and Endgame , but true camaraderie has yet to be established.

Conversely, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres joined the superhero community in Phase 4, missing all previous opportunities to meet Thor . The trailer footage suggests Shang-Chi will fight directly beside Thor , initiating their first real collaboration.

Wakandan And Talokanil Allies

Unfamiliarity extends beyond Earth-based teams to global powers. Although Thor fought in Wakanda during Infinity War and Endgame , there is no evidence he formed individual bonds with the royal court.

Letitia Wright's Shuri and Winston Duke's M'Baku appeared in major battles alongside Thor , yet the script does not suggest he knows them by name. This lack of connection leaves the door open for significant character development during the upcoming conflict.

The situation is even more complex with the Talokanil. Tenoch Huerta's Namor and his underwater kingdom were only introduced in Wakanda Forever . Thor has never met Namor, and their first interaction could fundamentally alter the dynamics of the final battle against Doctor Doom .