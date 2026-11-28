Marvel Studios faces backlash as the Avengers Doomsday final trailer overlooks the major Scarlet Witch reveal from VisionQuest, missing a key narrative opportunity.

Marvel Studios is facing intense criticism after the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday completely overlooked the major return of Wanda Maximoff, ignoring a pivotal plot point revealed in the VisionQuest finale. The superhero film, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, features Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Victor Von Doom but has struggled to generate the same level of unified excitement seen in previous campaigns. Industry observers note that this strategic oversight represents a significant departure from the meticulous marketing efforts that initially turned public opinion around.

The core controversy stems from the trailer ignoring the post-credits scene of VisionQuest, which confirmed Elizabeth Olsen returns as Scarlet Witch. Doctor Doom was shown recruiting the revived Wanda Maximoff as an ally, a moment that generated unanimous celebration among fans who had missed the character since her presumed death in 2022. Instead of leveraging this massive hype, the preview focused heavily on Steve Rogers reuniting with Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, a narrative beat that has been widely anticipated for months.

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This decision has disappointed a large segment of the audience that eagerly awaited seeing Wanda featured prominently in the upcoming blockbuster. The trailer lacked a singular, impactful moment comparable to the reaction generated by the VisionQuest reveal, leading to questions about whether Marvel Studios has learned from its previous promotional missteps. While other standout moments appeared in the clip, none were deemed large enough to wow the public or unify the fanbase effectively.

Analysts point out that Marvel Studios initially faced a divisive response when Avengers: Doomsday was first announced, coinciding with narrative inconsistencies and behind-the-scenes challenges in the Multiverse Saga. Disney eventually corrected course through a careful campaign highlighting the cast, particularly Robert Downey Jr., who returns not as Tony Stark but as the villainous Doctor Doom. However, the final trailer failed to land these strategic efforts, missing a crucial opportunity to capitalize on the renewed interest in the franchise.

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Many critics argue that Wanda Maximoff would have been the ideal anchor for the Multiverse Saga given her powers align directly with themes of reality manipulation and alternate timelines. The MCU has struggled to identify a singular poster character since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga with Avengers Endgame in 2019. Elevating Wanda would have allowed the studio to leverage existing audience investment while providing a new narrative direction distinct from the legacy heroes like Iron Man and Captain America.

Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as the largest film released by the studio since Avengers Endgame, running for 165 minutes with a PG-13 rating. It is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, with a screenplay by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. The film is expected to feature a mix of legacy characters and new additions, including significant roles for the X-Men and Fantastic Four, marking a major expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The current era has not established a central figure comparable to the icons of the original Avengers, and the omission of Scarlet Witch highlights this absence. Her powers were perfectly suited for the multiversal themes that define the current chapter of the franchise. Although she was sidelined for years, her confirmed return in Avengers: Doomsday suggests Marvel intends to integrate her into the broader storyline, yet the marketing campaign has yet to reflect this importance.

While the final trailer did not generate the same level of celebration as recent reveals, the upcoming release remains a highly anticipated event for global audiences. The movie will see the previously separated X-Men from Fox joining the mix, further complicating the narrative landscape. Fans continue to watch closely to see if subsequent marketing materials will address these concerns before the December premiere.

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The failure to highlight Wanda Maximoff in the final trailer serves as a cautionary tale for how modern audiences engage with franchise content. Social media discussions have been dominated by confusion over her absence, contrasting sharply with the joy expressed in response to the VisionQuest finale. This disconnect underscores the challenge Marvel Studios faces in balancing legacy nostalgia with new character integration.

As the release date approaches, the studio must navigate these mixed reactions while promoting a film that promises to redefine the MCU. The integration of Doctor Doom as a central antagonist alongside the return of key figures like Steve Rogers and Wanda Maximoff sets the stage for a complex narrative. Success will depend on whether the marketing can eventually align with the on-screen content to satisfy the dedicated fanbase.