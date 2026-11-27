New Avengers: Doomsday footage shows Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir and flight abilities in Latveria while Doctor Doom's son Malachi von Doom is introduced.

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers: Doomsday has officially released a new teaser containing never-before-seen footage, marking a significant evolution for the character Steve Rogers. This development highlights the ongoing expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began in Marvel Comics in 1963 and was originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as a team of established solo heroes.

Steve Rogers Wields Mjolnir Powers

Steve Rogers, portrayed by actor Chris Evans , is depicted utilizing new powers in the teaser, specifically by using Mjolnir to fly. This appears to be the first glimpse of the fictional country Latveria, where Rogers is shown summoning lightning with Thor's hammer. The thirty-second teaser provides a massive peek into the film's capabilities, showing Rogers wielding the iconic weapon in a manner previously unseen in the franchise history.

Also read Avengers: Doomsday Rumors Point to Steve Rogers Return and Doom Alliance

Thor Joins Battle in Latveria

Rogers is not alone in Latveria, as Thor, played by actor Chris Hemsworth , is shown alongside his teammate. The footage captures the pair taking on Doctor Doom on his own turf, setting the stage for a confrontation that could destroy everything as the heroes know it. This scene establishes the primary antagonistic force and the location where the central conflict of the movie will unfold.

Doctor Doom Son Named Malachi

The teaser also confirms the identity of Doctor Doom's son, whose name appears to be Malachi von Doom. This revelation adds a new layer to the villain's backstory and introduces a familial dynamic to the impending war. The introduction of Malachi von Doom suggests that personal history and lineage will play a pivotal role in the narrative structure of the upcoming installment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Human Torch Transformation

Additional scenes feature Johnny Storm, played by actor Joseph Quinn , transforming into the Human Torch. This transformation indicates that the Fantastic Four are integral to the plot and are preparing for the massive battle anticipated in the film. The inclusion of Storm's transformation underscores the scale of the threat and the necessity for every hero to join the fight.

Family Dynamics and Legacy

The narrative also explores personal stakes, as scenes show Steve Rogers' son discovering that his father is a superhero. This element adds emotional depth to the story, connecting the legacy of the original Avengers with the next generation of heroes. The film continues to build on the legacy of the Avengers, with Phases Four to Six bringing this epic saga to theaters worldwide.