Avengers: Doomsday Teased by VisionQuest Post-Credits Scene With Doctor Doom

VisionQuest's post-credits scene shows Doctor Doom reaching for Wanda Maximoff, hinting at the characters he may target ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

The post-credits scene in VisionQuest, the finale of the WandaVision trilogy, points directly toward Doctor Doom and Avengers: Doomsday. The episode reunites Vision, played by Paul Bettany, with his sons Tommy, played by Ruaridh Mollica, and Billy, played by Joe Locke, while giving him closure with his father, Ultron, played by James Spader.

The credits then address the absence of Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen. The scene flashes back to the final moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Wanda seemingly sacrifices herself by demolishing Mount Wundagore.

Also read Did VisionQuest Finale End Credits Scene Set UpAvengers: Doomsday?

Doom Stands Over Wanda in the Post-Credits Scene

The post-credits scene shows Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., approaching the rubble and declaring 'Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.' Wanda then jolts awake, which sets up her likely return in Avengers: Doomsday.

The moment also connects to a long-running fan theory that Wanda will join the 'Latverian Witches' who accompany Doom. One of them wears a bright red cloak that matches Wanda's visual style, though the film has not confirmed that link.

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The scene may also confirm that Doom is collecting figures from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe who share something in common. That shared trait connects directly to the incursions that threaten reality.

Why Doom Is Reportedly Targeting Incursion Causers

Doom's hunt for heroes appears to be building across several recent projects. The Avengers: Endgame Encore post-credits include a battle between Doom and Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, while the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits suggest Tom Holland's web-slinger is no longer on Earth.

Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo previously said Doom's interest may extend beyond Banner. Russo did not name other targets, offering only that the team would leave the subject there for now.

Banner used the Infinity Stones in Endgame to reverse Thanos' decimation of the universe. He also took part in a 'time heist' that caused different timelines to splinter. Wanda dream walked across different worlds in Multiverse of Madness, which is revealed to be a cause of the incursions.

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Peter Parker accidentally split open reality in Spider-Man: No Way Home, allowing villains from other universes to invade the MCU. Each incursion threatens to destroy all of reality, and the theory is that these events may have changed Doom's life, leading him to force those responsible to correct their mistakes.

What the Avengers: Doomsday Teasers Signal Next

Avengers: Doomsday has largely been shrouded in mystery, with only an official trailer and a 'special look' hinting at the threat Doom poses to the Avengers and other heroes. The VisionQuest scene adds a new piece to that puzzle.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser could lead to a Spider-Man appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. It could also mean Peter gets his symbiote suit in Avengers: Secret Wars.

For audiences, these scenes connect three separate MCU storylines, Banner, Wanda, and Peter, into one possible threat. Each of them has a role in the incursions that Doom appears to be targeting.