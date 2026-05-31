Avengers: Doomsday Starring Ensemble of Marvel Comics and MCU Films

A motion picture directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, focusing on Doctor Doom's presence in the Marvel Universe. Release focused on diverse MCU and Marvel Comics characters and their interplay. The film will feature Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, more.

Joe and Anthony Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers, directed Avengers: Doomsday , which is also known as Avengers 4. Although details of the plot are yet to be unveiled, it has been reported that Doctor Doom 's Latveria flag signifies his presence in the film.

However, the role of Latveria and Doctor Doom in the plot remain undisclosed at this point. Teaser trailers have been released, focusing on different characters like Chris Hemsworth, Letitia Wright, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and more. A CinemaCon trailer was shown earlier this year, which has not been released online.

The film stars a diverse cast including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, and more. Additionally, there are a few upcoming releases including a follow-up to A Minecraft Movie, a Netflix release of a Focus Features film from 2014, a docuseries between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, a comedy series directed by Michael, and a MCU-style slasher horror film





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Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Universe Chris Evans Doctor Doom Latveria Latveria Flag Latveria In MCU Release Of Teasers Cinemacon Trailer Diverse Cast In Avengers: Doomsday Predictions And Reasons Matt Smith Jeph Loeb ICV2 Films

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