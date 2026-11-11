Avengers: Doomsday Star Anthony Mackie Praises Paul Bettany Reunion

Anthony Mackie says filming Avengers: Doomsday felt like summer camp, and he spent time with Paul Bettany as the film opens December 18, 2026.

Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Anthony Mackie has suggested that Paul Bettany may be making a return to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie described filming the upcoming Marvel Studios feature as being like summer camp, saying it let him reunite with old friends and prepare to face Robert Downey Jr. on screen.

Mackie specifically name-dropped Bettany during the interview. The Captain America star said he got to hang out with Bettany, whom he described as someone he loves. The comments arrived on the same day that Bettany's VisionQuest finale was set to premiere on Disney+.

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Anthony Mackie Describes Avengers: Doomsday Set Reunion

Anthony Mackie said his time on Avengers: Doomsday felt like a reunion with familiar faces from across the franchise. He told Entertainment Tonight that the production gave him a chance to spend time with former co-stars before the film arrives in theaters.

Mackie's remarks focus on the social side of the shoot rather than specific plot details. Marvel Studios has not commented on his response as of writing, so the studio has not confirmed whether Bettany has a role in the film.

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The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Its writers include Stephen McFeely, Michael Waldron, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, and the production is led by producers Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz alongside the Russo brothers.

Paul Bettany Hints and Vision Return Speculation

Paul Bettany had already hinted at Avengers work in 2026 before Mackie's comments. In December 2025, Bettany said he thought he had some Avengers duties the following year, a remark that could have referred to Avengers: Secret Wars.

Because principal photography for Avengers: Doomsday had not yet started at the time of that hint, some observers have suggested Bettany could have filmed scenes in secret. The source notes that reshoots did take place in 2026, which adds to the speculation about undisclosed filming.

Bettany's VisionQuest episode 8 is the final installment of the Phase 6 drama. Whether that episode sets up Vision's role in the Russo brothers' film has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

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Avengers: Doomsday Release Date and Cast Reveals

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, 2026, and it is scheduled to run 165 minutes. The film is rated PG-13 and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga, with Victor von Doom serving as the antagonist.

The film's cast was revealed during a live stream in March 2025 that lasted for over five hours. During that event, Marvel Studios announced several Avengers: Doomsday cast members with chairs, including the return of Fox's X-Men characters and newer heroes such as Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Fantastic Four.

Kevin Feige has repeatedly said that more surprise announcements remain about who appears in the film. Chris Evans has also been confirmed to return as Steve Rogers, a role that will continue into Avengers: Secret Wars, and many fans are still asking whether Elizabeth Olsen will return as the Scarlet Witch.