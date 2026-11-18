Marvel Studios confirms Scarlet Witch appears in the VisionQuest post-credits scene with Doctor Doom. Fans expect Elizabeth Olsen to join the Avengers Doomsday cast in December 2026.

Marvel Studios has intensified speculation regarding the inclusion of the Scarlet Witch in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The narrative shift stems directly from the post-credits scene of the Disney+ series VisionQuest, which depicted Doctor Doom lifting rubble off Wanda Maximoff. This visual cue suggests a direct link between the Chaos Magic wielder and the upcoming cinematic conflict.

Scarlet Witch Return in Doomsday

Elizabeth Olsen is widely expected to reprise her role in the December 18, 2026 theatrical release. The post-credits sequence shows Doctor Doom lifting debris from Mount Wundagore, the location where Wanda was seemingly crushed in the finale of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This specific action serves as a narrative bridge connecting the television series to the major motion picture event.

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Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. portrays the villainous Doctor Doom in the new film, marking his transition from the Tony Stark legacy to the ruler of Latveria. In the VisionQuest scene, Doom stands over the injured Scarlet Witch and states, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine." This dialogue implies that Doom intends to recruit or coerce Wanda into joining his forces for the central conflict of the Avengers film.

New Character Duo Posters Reveal

Marvel Studios recently unveiled a collection of character posters highlighting duos from across the superhero genre. The promotional materials feature Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom alongside various character pairings. These include Steve Rogers and Thor, Captain America and Cyclops, Sue Storm and Namor, and Magneto and Black Panther. Additional featured pairs include Gambit and Yelena Belova, Professor X and Reed Richards, and Nightcrawler and M'Baku.

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Binary Message Decoded by Fans

Speculation about the Scarlet Witch's involvement was fueled before the VisionQuest finale by a binary message shared by Marvel. Fans decoded this message to read, "We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried," which is a direct reference to Wanda's lines from the series WandaVision. This textual clue reinforced the idea that the characters remain spiritually connected despite physical separation, setting the stage for her potential return.

Timeline Integration and Release Date

Avengers: Doomsday brings together heroes from the main MCU timeline, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men universe. Wanda's apparent connection to Doctor Doom positions her as a key figure in this multi-franchise conflict. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, providing a clear timeframe for when audiences will see if Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch officially joins the ensemble cast.