Marvel Studios confirms Avengers: Doomsday runtime is 2 hours and 29 minutes, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and releasing December 18, 2026.

The highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers Doomsday has officially revealed its specific runtime, dispelling rumors of an excessively long marathon. The movie will have a total duration of 2 hours and 29 minutes. This exact timing falls short of the widespread fan speculation that suggested the film would approach a 3-hour length.

Official Runtime Details and Release Date

Marvel fans can watch the new film in theaters starting December 18, 2026. The confirmed runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes contradicts earlier theories that predicted a significantly longer screening. Despite the standard length, viewers selecting the Infinity Vision format will receive one additional minute of exclusive footage. This specific detail was shared via an X post by The Hollywood Handle.

Also read MCU Multiverse Context for Avengers Doomsday: Essential TV Episodes Explained

Robert Downey Jr. Joins as Doctor Doom

The film marks a major casting shift by featuring Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Doctor Doom. This character serves as the primary antagonist, or big bad, for the franchise in this installment. The announcement highlights the return of a previously associated actor in a villainous capacity.

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Comparing With Previous Avengers Movies

The new runtime mirrors several previous entries in the franchise. The original Avengers film released in 2012 ran for 2 hours and 23 minutes. It featured the team fighting Loki and the army of Thanos. The 2015 release of Avengers: Age of Ultron had a runtime of 2 hours and 21 minutes. That story focused on the threat of artificial intelligence as Ultron sought to destroy humanity. Avengers: Infinity War also had a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes. It followed Thanos collecting the Infinity Stones and eliminating half of all life. The Infinity Saga concluded with Avengers: Endgame, which lasted 3 hours and 5 minutes. That film featured the heroes undoing the snap caused by the Mad Titan.

Industry Context and Next Steps

The precise timing suggests a balance between epic scale and audience pacing. Studios often adjust runtimes based on test screenings and editing choices. The one-minute extra footage for Infinity Vision viewers adds a specific incentive for premium ticket purchases. Fans are now preparing for the December 18, 2026 release window. The combination of Robert Downey Jr. and the specific runtime provides concrete details for scheduling. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand its narrative scope with these planned releases.