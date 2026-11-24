Analysis of rumors regarding Spider-Man and Wolverine in Avengers Doomsday. Discover why Tom Holland is unlikely to appear and what missing heroes mean for the plot.

Rumors are intensifying surrounding the upcoming Marvel film Avengers Doomsday, with speculation focusing heavily on the potential returns of iconic characters like Spider-Man and Wolverine. Marvel Studios is reportedly aiming to surpass the cultural impact of Avengers Endgame by reintroducing heroes from across the last 26 years of blockbusters. The latest trailer highlights a split narrative between Steve Rogers and the X-Men, marking a franchise milestone with James Marsden's Cyclops delivering the line 'To me, my X-Men.'

Core Conflict Between X-Men and Avengers

The central conflict in the upcoming film involves the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and various Avengers teams confronting Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. This multiversal clash is set against the backdrop of the impending conclusion of the entire multiverse in next year's Avengers Secret Wars. Fans anticipate numerous surprises as the narrative weaves together these distinct superhero lineages into a single, high-stakes confrontation.

Also read Marvel Studios Reveals Avengers Doomsday Trailer Absent Spider-Man and Wanda

Tom Holland Spider-Man Absence Explained

Despite widespread speculation, there is currently no evidence that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will appear in Avengers Doomsday. The primary obstacle is a scheduling conflict, as Holland was occupied with filming The Odyssey throughout most of the production period before moving directly to Spider-Man Brand New Day. Consequently, his availability for a cameo would be extremely limited, and any appearance would likely be minor.

The ending of Spider-Man Brand New Day depicts Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker app losing contact with Spider-Man, only to detect his presence in space. This sequence is widely interpreted as a multiversal collision known as an incursion, where two distinct Earths impact each other. It is theorized that Holland's version of the character has been transported to another Earth that is about to collide with Earth-616.

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Multiverse Spider-Man Variants Potential Return

Rumors suggest that Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man might return for brief roles, as both actors have already participated in the Multiverse Saga via Spider-Man No Way Home. One prominent theory posits that the film could open with Maguire's Spider-Man being killed by the X-Men, who are fighting to protect their own universe. Such a dramatic opening would establish the high stakes immediately.

If Maguire or Garfield do appear, their roles are expected to be small due to the film's complex narrative structure. Avengers Doomsday primarily involves three distinct Earths: Earth-616, the Fantastic Four's world, and the X-Men's universe. With Doctor Doom potentially collecting individuals from various timelines, the production must carefully manage the cast to ensure the story remains coherent and navigable for the audience.

Hugh Jackman Wolverine Likely Surprise Cameo

Marvel Studios is maintaining strict secrecy regarding Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, though rumors suggest the character is likely to appear. Jackman has expressed a desire to continue the role until he is 90 years old, and his inclusion in Deadpool and Wolverine successfully integrated the character into the Multiverse Saga. It is probable that Wolverine is being withheld as a major surprise element for the film's release.

Fans of the X-Men franchise have welcomed the shift in marketing focus toward other team members like Professor X and Cyclops. This change addresses previous criticisms that Fox relied too heavily on Wolverine's popularity. The trailer suggests Wolverine might be among the heroes responding to Cyclops' call to arms, reinforcing his integral role in the upcoming conflict.

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Missing Heroes Raise Questions About Plot

Several powerful heroes are notably absent from the current promotional material, raising questions about their status in the narrative. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has already appeared in the Multiverse Saga, while Famke Janssen's Jean Grey remains a significant absence given her power as the Phoenix. It is possible that Jean Grey has already been recruited or killed by Doctor Doom, or that she is otherwise occupied.

The absence of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is particularly surprising given her status as one of the most powerful beings in the universe. Additionally, Teyonah Parris' Spectrum was stranded in the X-Men timeline at the end of The Marvels, which could inadvertently trigger an incursion between Earth-616 and the X-Men universe. Marvel's rapid expansion during the Multiverse Saga has led to many characters being left in unresolved situations.

Future Steps and Release Expectations

As the release date approaches, fans continue to analyze every detail for clues about the final roster of heroes. The integration of multiple universes requires careful balancing of screen time and narrative weight. The ultimate fate of the multiverse in Avengers Secret Wars will likely determine the long-term direction of the franchise.