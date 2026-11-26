Trailer clues and leaks suggest Steve Rogers is pulled back into battle in Avengers: Doomsday, as Doom and Reed Richards team up against the multiverse.

Marvel Studios has kept the story details, major twists, and surprise cameos of Avengers: Doomsday largely under wraps. Still, speculation about the film has circulated on sites such as Reddit since production began. This breakdown focuses on the leaks and rumors that appear most credible, measured against the official footage and promotional materials released so far. The final trailer offers more context and corroborating detail than any previous preview, and fans tracking the clues can soft-confirm several key points.

The central claim is that Steve Rogers, one of the greatest heroes of The Infinity Saga, is at the heart of why realities are falling apart in The Multiverse Saga. According to the reported epilogue, Steve has lived at least a decade with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, and is raising a son. He is then tracked down by Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four, with Doom possibly involved, and is asked to answer the hero's call again.

Also read Avengers Doomsday Trailer Teases Steve Rogers Return and Fantastic Four Crisis

Steve Rogers Theory and the Loki Disguise

The leading fan theory holds that Loki impersonates Steve Rogers so the real Steve can stay with his family. The idea draws on a familiar MCU tradition of Loki pulling off an illusion or impersonation, this time in the role of a lifetime. The reasoning is that Steve has a great deal to lose, and Loki does not fully trust Doom.

In this version of events, the two make a plan. Loki lets Steve and his family be tucked safely away, then steps in as Steve to join the quest to save the multiverse and to discover what Doom is really up to. The theory also suggests Steve would still have to reconcile his selfish desire to protect his family with the possibility of dooming trillions of other lives. The source material suggests the film will not let him off the hook easily.

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Doom and Reed Richards Alliance Explained

Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., is expected to use his history and bond with Reed Richards, played by Pedro Pascal, to join the quest to fix the multiverse. The rumored twist is that Doom will be secretly pursuing his own plan to recreate reality while appearing to cooperate.

The alliance is set up in the mid-credits scene of the previous film, when Doom comes to the Baxter Building. In recent interviews, Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have all spoken openly about the dynamic between the two characters. Observers note that Downey's casting suggests Doom will not be a simple, hammy archvillain. The expectation is that Doom will have all the complexity and screen time he needs before the film arrives.

Earth-616 Defense and Doom's Villain Squad

Several scenes spread across the Avengers: Doomsday trailers indicate a major battle on Earth-616, where the Fantastic Four, the Wakandans, and Namor's kingdom of Talokan appear to be defending their home. Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, goes into full Black Panther mode alongside the Dora Milaje and M'Baku, played by Winston Duke. Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, is seen speeding through water with his battleface on.

Ben Grimm, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Sue Storm, played by Vanessa Kirby, are also shown pushing themselves to the limit. A scene between Johnny Storm, played by Joseph Quinn, and Franklin suggests the battle may not go well for the defenders. According to the reporting, after making an alliance with the Avengers, some characters travel to Earth-10005 to confront the X-Men, while others remain on Earth-616 as defense.

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The rumored villain lineup remains unconfirmed. An evil version of Hulk, known as Maestro, seems the most likely addition, as does a Thing versus Hulk slugfest. Other rumors include King Thanos, Hydra Cap, and Superior Iron Man, with Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. reportedly taking on second cameo roles. The source describes Doom as manipulating an Avengers versus X-Men situation on Earth-10005 while sending a squad of heavy-hitters to strike Earth-616.

Time Variance Authority Showdown Rumors Grow

The Time Variance Authority, or TVA, is confirmed to be part of Avengers: Doomsday through a post-credits scene. That confirmation came alongside Marvel Studios revealing a full set piece of a destroyed TVA as part of the film's promotion. Together, these materials all but confirm a major showdown at the headquarters of the multiverse's police force.

Early leaks say the Battle of the TVA will be another epic surprise in the film. The TVA is rumored to have assembled its own squad of Avengers pulled from across the multiverse, which could bring cameos from Marvel movie stars both past and present. The cast is massive, but the trailers have not shown everyone yet, so viewers should expect more reveals before the film opens.

Marvel has not officially confirmed the leaks discussed here, so they should be treated as unconfirmed speculation. The clues in the final trailer, however, give fans a clearer picture of how Steve Rogers, Doom, Reed Richards, and the Earth-616 defenders may fit into the story.