Avengers: Doomsday unveils Toshiyuki Morikawa as Doctor Doom in Japanese dub. The film opens Dec 18 with $125M in advance sales across global markets.

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the Japanese voice cast for Doctor Doom in the upcoming blockbuster film Avengers Doomsday. The studio released a thirty-second promotional spot titled Assemble that gives fans their first clear listen to the villain's voice in Japanese. This announcement directly addresses the high anticipation surrounding the film's theatrical debut scheduled for December 18.

Veteran voice actor Toshiyuki Morikawa has been confirmed as the performer behind the menacing ruler of Latveria. Morikawa described the role as the culmination of his forty-year career in the voice acting industry. Robert Downey Jr. personally announced Morikawa's casting in a video message specifically directed at Japanese fans to celebrate the news.

Also read Avengers: Doomsday Fixes Marvel's Scarlet Witch Mistake With Doctor Doom Tease

The casting announcement carries profound weight due to the cherished history of the late Keiji Fujiwara. Fujiwara originally voiced Robert Downey Jr.'s characters in Japan from the first Iron Man movie through Avengers Endgame. He passed away on April 12, 2020, at the age of fifty-five after a courageous battle with cancer.

Downey Jr. acknowledged this deep legacy during the announcement process. He stated that Keiji Fujiwara's spirit and will would be carried forward through Morikawa's performance of Doctor Doom. This gesture highlights the respect Marvel Studios holds for the legacy of the late voice actor.

Advertisement

Toshiyuki Morikawa is no stranger to taking over iconic roles from beloved predecessors. He previously took over the role of Hiroshi Nohara in the long-running anime series Crayon Shin-chan after the original voice actor's departure. Morikawa has expressed a strong desire to honor Keiji Fujiwara with his portrayal of Doctor Doom.

Morikawa aims to bring respect to the character's history while establishing a new interpretation for the upcoming film. He emphasized the high quality of the material and the honor of contributing to such a monumental project in the franchise. The visual effects and character design appear to align with the high standards set by recent Marvel releases.

The Japanese dub of Avengers Doomsday features a total of twenty-nine voice actors. Notable among them is Yuichi Nakamura, who returns to the role of Steve Rogers. Morikawa noted that the footage he viewed during production far exceeded his expectations for the project.

Avengers Doomsday has already generated one hundred twenty-five million dollars in advance ticket sales as of late October 2026. This figure reflects the immense anticipation surrounding the film and its central role in the broader Marvel narrative. The spot arrives as anticipation builds ahead of a new trailer for the upcoming MCU blockbuster.

Advertisement

The TV spot teases the Avengers' return after seven years to face an unprecedented threat across three universes. It highlights Doctor Doom's menacing landing scene, which fans in the comments have praised heavily. The story involves conflicts that expand the scope of the Multiverse Saga significantly.

Disney reported a significant spike in sales following the mid-credits scene of the VisionQuest finale. That scene featured Doctor Doom, confirming his central role in the next chapter of the saga. The film opens simultaneously in Japan and the United States on December 18.

This synchronized release strategy aims to maximize global engagement and box office returns on the opening weekend. The success of Avengers Doomsday sets the stage for the next installment, Avengers Secret Wars. That sequel is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2027.

The tight release window suggests a continuous narrative flow designed to keep audiences engaged for an extended period. Fans are now preparing for the December 18 debut, with merchandise and promotional events ramping up globally. The emotional tribute to Keiji Fujiwara adds another layer of depth to the film's release.