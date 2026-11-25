Marvel Studios faces criticism for the new Avengers: Doomsday poster, with fans calling it tacky and comparing the design to Fortnite crossover art ahead of the film's release.

Fans are voicing strong dissatisfaction with the newly released promotional poster for the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday, created by Marvel Studios. Following the debut of a record-breaking new trailer, the studio launched the image to bolster marketing efforts for the upcoming blockbuster. However, the visual composition has drawn sharp criticism from social media users who feel the design fails to meet the studio's usual artistic standards.

Fan Reaction to Doomsday Poster Design

The primary complaint centers on the perceived lack of originality in the poster's layout. X user @UrbanAuthur expressed disappointment by writing, "Hope this isn't the official poster? This looks tacky." The user's comment was supported by another follower who suggested the artwork resembled promotional material for video game crossovers rather than a major motion picture. "This looks like a Fortnite poster," one commenter wrote, while another noted they had to verify the image was not from a parody account.

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Criticism also targeted the specific arrangement of the characters within the image. Several users pointed to the "floating heads" collage technique, a common trope in recent blockbuster marketing. One fan commented, "I'm cryin they had to make the floating heads," highlighting the repetitive nature of this design choice. The widespread reaction suggests that the specific poster design has been widely perceived as uncreative by the audience.

Plot Details and Cast Confirmations

With the release of Avengers: Doomsday just under a month away, Marvel has intensified its release of new footage from the film. The latest trailer revealed a significant narrative focus on Chris Evans' character, Steve Rogers. According to the footage, Rogers joins the Fantastic Four to travel to Earth-616. This development adds complexity to the storyline and connects the Avengers to the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Robert Downey Jr. will portray Doctor Doom in the upcoming film. In a notable departure from previous iterations of the character, the cast has revealed that Doom will not take off his mask during the movie. This decision has generated considerable buzz among fans eager to see how the villain is portrayed in this new context.

Box Office Expectations and Future Teases

Despite the high level of hype surrounding the project, the film is currently tracking to open below the box office haul of Avengers: Endgame. This projection adds pressure to the marketing campaign and the final product. The film is expected to be set on Battleworld, a reality that originally debuted in the comics, which serves as the backdrop for the larger Secret Wars storyline.

Marvel has not yet revealed which specific superheroes will star in the upcoming Secret Wars event. The studio is expected to announce further details about the crossover event as the release date approaches. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios continues to ramp up its marketing presence across various digital platforms to maintain audience interest.

Character Reveals and Industry Context

Additional character details have emerged, including Rebecca Romijn's return as Mystique in Avengers: Doomsday. Her new costume design has drawn comparisons to previous iterations, highlighting the evolution of the character within the MCU. These reveals contribute to the growing anticipation for the film's release.

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The marketing push for Avengers: Doomsday is part of a broader strategy by Marvel Studios to consolidate audience attention for the next phase of the franchise. The record-breaking views for the trailer indicate significant public interest, even as fan reactions to the poster suggest a demand for more innovative promotional materials. The studio must balance these expectations as it prepares for the film's imminent arrival.