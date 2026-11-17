New Rockstars analyze Avengers Endgame Encore post-credits, linking Bruce Banner's bunker to Captain America 4. Learn how Doctor Doom recruits Banner before the Dec 18 release.

Popular YouTube analysis channel New Rockstars has published a detailed breakdown of the post-credit scenes from the extended theatrical release of Avengers Endgame: Encore. The video specifically examines the sequence where Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Doctor Doom, recruits Bruce Banner. This discovery establishes a direct narrative connection to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project Captain America 4. The extended cut of the film was released in theaters in September 2026, providing fresh material for fan theories and deep dives into the franchise's complex timeline.

In the scene, Bruce Banner is shown residing in an underground bunker located at a high-security military facility. The character, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, appears to be recording a personal vlog. He explains that he has not transformed into the Hulk in over a decade. However, he references a recent incident from the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day that triggered his current situation. While Banner is working on a computer to develop a new gamma-suppression serum, the video feed suddenly glitches.

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The glitch introduces Doctor Doom, voiced by Robert Downey Jr., who calls out to Banner through a magical portal. The screen fades to black as fans hear the distinct sounds of Banner's transformation into the Hulk. The video concludes with Doom taking the gamma-powered hero away. This mysterious abduction serves as a direct hook for the future storyline involving both characters in the broader Marvel narrative. The scene suggests that Doom has successfully targeted Banner despite his attempts at suppression.

New Rockstars pointed out a critical geographic detail regarding the location of this abduction. The military facility where Banner was staying is identified as Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. This location is significant because it is where major plot points of Captain America 4 are scheduled to take place. The analysis suggests that Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and Joaquin Torres may have facilitated Banner's stay at this specific secure location.

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This geographic link bridges the gap between the post-credits tease in Avengers Endgame: Encore and the next standalone Captain America film. It implies a deeper involvement of the current Captain America in Banner's affairs. The superhero's political and military responsibilities are potentially tied directly into the gamma-related threats looming in the universe. The presence of Banner at this base indicates a coordinated effort by the military or the Avengers remnants to manage the Hulk's condition under strict supervision.

The analysis team further speculated that Doctor Doom may have obtained information about Banner's precise whereabouts through the use of Time Variance Authority technology. This theory aligns with Doom's established capabilities and resources within the MCU. It suggests he has access to advanced temporal or surveillance tools that allow him to track individuals across different locations. Such technology would explain how Doom bypassed the high-security measures of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to extract Banner without detection.

Despite these compelling theories from New Rockstars, Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed any of these details. The specific involvement of Captain America 4 characters in the Endgame post-credit sequence remains unverified by the studio. Fans are advised to remain cautious until official statements are released. These interpretations are currently based on visual clues and logical deductions from the extended cut. The studio often keeps specific plot threads hidden to preserve the impact of major theatrical releases.

The ultimate resolution to these questions will likely come with the release of the next major MCU film. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18. This film is expected to bring many major Marvel characters together, including those teased in the Endgame post-credits scene. The recruitment of Banner by Doom is expected to play a pivotal role in the overarching plot of Doomsday. It will significantly affect the balance of power among heroes and villains in the coming narrative.

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Avengers: Doomsday promises to address the consequences of Banner's abduction and Doom's expanding influence. The film will likely explore how Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres respond to the loss of Banner from their base. This development adds political and emotional stakes to the Captain America 4 storyline. The integration of these narrative threads suggests a tightly woven plot that rewards long-term viewers. It connects previous films like Endgame and Spider-Man: Brand New Day to the current state of the universe.