Analysis suggests Doctor Doom must win in Avengers Doomsday to enable the Secret Wars storyline. Learn how recruited allies like Hulk and Scarlet Witch shift the balance of power against the Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr. portrays Victor von Doom in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday, marking a significant return to the franchise. Recent narrative developments and trailer analysis indicate that the titular villain is on a trajectory toward ultimate victory. This outcome appears necessary to set the stage for the subsequent film, Secret Wars.

Doctor Doom Must Win For Secret Wars

Doctor Doom requires a decisive triumph in Avengers: Doomsday to facilitate the plot of the sequel Secret Wars. The source material for Secret Wars, the 2015 comic series by Jonathan Hickman, depicts Doom utilizing cosmic power to become God Emperor. He constructs a planet called Battleworld from the remnants of realities destroyed by incursions. Adapting this specific storyline necessitates that Doom defeats the heroes in the preceding film.

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Battleworld functions as Doom's personal kingdom where he acts as a benevolent ruler preserving existence. The trailers for Avengers: Doomsday suggest RDJ's version of Doom is following this exact historical path. An Avengers defeat would provide the narrative foundation required for the multiverse collapse depicted in the comics.

Recruitment Of Hulk And Scarlet Witch

Doom has already begun recruiting some of the most powerful characters from the MCU to bolster his forces. The post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame Encore shows Doom tracking down Bruce Banner. Banner is attempting to control his transformations when Doom declares that he has come to collect him. Hulk possesses extraordinary physical strength and durability, making him a valuable asset for Doom's team.

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The finale of the series VisionQuest reveals that Doom also resurrected Wanda Maximoff. After lifting rubble from Mount Wundagore, Doom commands the Scarlet Witch to awaken and states that her power will be his. Wanda possesses reality-altering abilities and chaos magic that can overwhelm multiple opponents. Having both the Hulk and Scarlet Witch potentially fighting on Doom's side fundamentally changes the balance of power.

Additional Threats From Magic Users

Beyond the Hulk and Scarlet Witch, other significant candidates could join Doom's growing army. Clea appears in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Played by Charlize Theron, she recruits Stephen Strange to address an incursion. Her involvement could be substantial given Doom's connection to the destruction of multiple realities.

Doctor Strange himself might also serve Doom in an official capacity. In the 2015 Secret Wars comics, Strange serves as the Sheriff of Agamotto under Doom's rule. This arrangement would grant Doom access to another exceptionally powerful magic user. The mysterious Latverian Witches mentioned in sources add another layer of potential threat to the Avengers.

Impact On The Avengers Team

The Avengers assemble with familiar faces, but Doom's recruiting spree suggests he holds significant advantage. Even without assistance, Doom boasts mastery of magic, science, and technology. However, the addition of the Hulk and Scarlet Witch makes him a far more dangerous opponent.

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Thor and the Sentry will be especially difficult for Doom to overcome if they remain independent. Yet the current evidence points toward an inevitable Avengers defeat in the next installment. Audiences have embraced superhero blockbusters ending in defeat before, such as Infinity War. This defeat would instigate the even bigger story of Secret Wars.