Marvel unveils new footage of Doctor Doom and a mysterious black costume for Vanessa Kirby in Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr. narrates his return as the villain in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film production.

Marvel Studios has released a new international television spot for the highly anticipated film Avengers Doomsday , offering fans their first substantial audio glimpse of Doctor Doom portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. The promotional video provides exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that highlights the intricate process of transforming the actor into the iconic ruler of Latveria . It also features brief but significant on-set moments involving other members of the Fantastic Four , including a notable shot of Sue Storm in an unexpected new costume. This latest teaser deepens the mystery surrounding the film's narrative and confirms the actor's narration in a distinct new accent.

Vanessa Kirby New Costume Details

The core visual surprise in the newly released footage is a brief shot of Vanessa Kirby , who portrays Sue Storm , wearing an all-black outfit. In the scene, Kirby stands behind Steve Rogers alongside other heroes in a wooded setting, though only part of the black costume is visible. This detail has sparked immediate discussion among fans because it contrasts sharply with the familiar Fantastic Four suit seen in the official trailer. Marvel has yet to confirm whether this new outfit is designed for a particular sequence or if it represents a shift in the character's aesthetic for the second part of the saga. The visual change adds another layer of intrigue to the marketing campaign for the film.

Also read Vanessa Kirby Reveals Avengers: Doomsday Sue Storm Scene Inspired by Comics

Robert Downey Jr Return Explanation

The promotional video explicitly highlights how Marvel brought Robert Downey Jr. back to the MCU in a drastically different role. It opens with the actor stating he had made his peace with leaving the universe after Avengers: Endgame . He recalls the moment Kevin Feige asked if he would ever return, to which he thought, "How many surprises are left?" The video then plays the clip of his official announcement as the ruler of Latveria at SDCC 2024 . Downey Jr. describes Doctor Doom as a "master manipulator," providing insight into the character's complex psychological profile and his approach to the villainous role.

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Production Footage and Character Arcs

Several unseen shots from the production offer additional glimpses of the cast during filming, reinforcing the scale of the Avengers Doomsday project. The clip features previously released footage from earlier trailers, including scenes involving Reed Richards and Thor . These glimpses serve to connect the new narrative threads with established characters from the cinematic universe. The footage also includes moments where Doom is seen igniting the Sentinels , suggesting a major confrontation involving these powerful entities. The combination of new behind-the-scenes material and recycled trailer clips creates a comprehensive preview of the film's tone.

Audio Clues and Future Implications

In the final moments of the international TV spot, the stakes appear to rise significantly. As the footage plays, Robert Downey Jr. delivers the line, "Hell answers to me for I am Doom," in a new accent. This specific audio clue, paired with the visual of Doctor Doom commanding the Sentinels , implies a powerful display of authority and magical or technological prowess. The release of this international spot follows other marketing efforts, such as the unveiling of a Lord Doom figure showing an alternate design cut from the film. These elements collectively build anticipation for the upcoming release and confirm the actor's central role in the unfolding narrative.