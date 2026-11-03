Avengers Doomsday New Promo Images Reveal Updated MCU Costumes

New promotional images for Avengers Doomsday showcase updated costumes for Shang-Chi, Nightcrawler, and other heroes. The visuals highlight key cast members joining the December 2026 multiverse event.

New promotional images have revealed the latest costume designs for major heroes in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers Doomsday. The visuals showcase updated looks for characters including Shang-Chi, Ant-Man, Captain America, Professor X, Magneto, and Nightcrawler. These renders highlight the aesthetic direction for the film set for release in December 2026.

Updated Hero Costume Designs Revealed

Fan account HEXFacility shared the fresh promotional visuals on the social media platform X. The images provide a clear look at how the characters are being styled for the multiverse war storyline. The designs for the X-Men characters notably echo their classic Fox-era appearances while incorporating new details specific to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This blend of nostalgic elements and modern updates aims to appeal to long-time fans of both franchises.

Also read Four X-Men Movies to Watch Before Avengers: Doomsday

Key Cast Members and Character Evolution

Simu Liu returns as Shang-Chi following his debut in the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu has stated that his character has evolved significantly since his first appearance. He described Shang-Chi as older and more confident in his identity and responsibilities. Paul Rudd reprises his role as Scott Lang in the Ant-Man suit. Anthony Mackie also returns to wear the new Captain America suit following his appearance in Brave New World.

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Returning X-Men Cast and Makeup Details

The X-Men contingent features veteran actors Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier and Ian McKellen as Magneto. Alan Cumming joins the cast as Nightcrawler, reprising his role from the Fox franchise. Cumming revealed that his makeup process now takes roughly 90 minutes. This is a significant reduction from the nearly five hours required during the filming of X2 in 2003. He described the experience of working on Doomsday as healing compared to his difficult time on the earlier film.

Conflict with Doctor Doom and Release Schedule

Avengers Doomsday unites heroes from three separate universes to confront Doctor Doom. The villain is portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. The film brings together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men under the direction of Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026. A sequel titled Avengers Secret Wars is set to follow in December 2027.