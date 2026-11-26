Seven new international character posters for Avengers: Doomsday showcase Steve Rogers as the wielder of Mjolnir alongside Thor, Bucky Barnes, and key X-Men allies.

Seven new international character posters for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday have surfaced, providing fans with a deeper look at the returning cast and their roles in the fifth Avengers movie. These promotional materials, which recently appeared on the industry platform IMP Awards, confirm that Steve Rogers is returning to the battlefield, this time wielding Mjolnir rather than his iconic shield.

Core Cast and Visual Details in Posters

The collection of artwork features individual images of Steve Rogers, Thor, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Professor X, Magneto, and Doctor Doom, all unified by a distinct green color scheme that has defined the marketing campaign for the film. Each poster highlights a specific character in a moment of action or intense preparation, signaling the high stakes and diverse roster assembled for the project.

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Chris Evans is depicted as Steve Rogers in one of the posters, abandoning his traditional Captain America aesthetic. Instead, he grips Mjolnir in one hand while clenching his other fist, appearing to be in the middle of a fight. This visual choice emphasizes the character's evolution and his readiness to engage in combat with a weapon more commonly associated with Thor.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor is similarly featured raising Stormbreaker above his head, showcasing the Asgardian weapon he used during the climactic battle against Thanos in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame. The visual parallel between Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir and Thor wielding Stormbreaker suggests a powerful dynamic between these two legendary heroes in the upcoming narrative.

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Other key Avengers members are also prominently displayed in the new artwork. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes is shown wearing black and silver armor featuring an Avengers logo on his chest, indicating his formal integration into the team. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova is depicted holding a weapon surrounded by blue electrical lights, adding a distinct visual flair to her character's portrayal.

X-Men and Villain Roles in the MCU

The posters also highlight the integration of characters from the X-Men franchise, who are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this installment. Ian McKellen appears as Magneto, wearing his signature red helmet and costume, while the late Patrick Stewart is shown as Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, sitting in his wheelchair. These images confirm their physical presence and significance in the film.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major twist, playing the villainous Doctor Doom. His individual poster offers a detailed look at the antagonist's costume, including a metallic mask and green hood, with several mysterious figures visible behind him. This casting marks a significant shift for the actor, who previously portrayed Tony Stark, the original Iron Man.

Despite the Fantastic Four being heavily featured in the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, none of the superhero team's members appear in this specific set of posters. The team includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who are all reprising their respective roles from the 2025 movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

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Production Background and Release Schedule

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from all corners of the Marvel Universe, including franchises that existed before the MCU. The film is being produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with the screenplay written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. This collaborative effort aims to unite various superhero franchises into a cohesive narrative.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026, with a runtime of 165 minutes and a PG-13 rating. It serves as a sequel to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and a prequel to Avengers: Secret Wars, positioning it as a central pillar in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. The film is classified as a Superhero Action Sci-Fi Adventure, promising large-scale spectacle and character-driven drama.

The return of these actors, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr., marks a significant moment for the franchise. The film will see the return of several actors from previous MCU entries, as well as new additions from the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties. This expansion of the cast suggests a broader scope for the story and a deeper integration of different superhero teams.