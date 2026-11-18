A new Lord Doom collectible showcases an earlier, scrapped design from Avengers Doomsday, featuring a green suit and hooded cape before the final movie look was chosen.

A unique new collectible figure has surfaced for the upcoming film Avengers Doomsday, revealing an earlier conceptual design for the primary antagonist. This specific version depicts Victor von Doom in his role as the ruler of Latveria, presenting a distinct aesthetic that differs significantly from the designs seen in official trailers or current merchandise. The figure captures the character before he fully transitions into the multiversal conqueror persona that defines much of the modern cinematic interpretation of the role.

Visual Details Of The Conceptual Figure

The Lord Doom figure showcases a more modern take on the character that was ultimately scrapped during development. It features Doom wearing a distinctive green, double-breasted suit that contrasts with the metallic armor typically associated with the villain. His face remains obscured by his signature mask, maintaining the mysterious and imposing presence expected from the Latverian sovereign. He also wears a hooded cape, which is a classic and recognizable element of his look across various comic book and cinematic appearances throughout history.

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One of the most notable accessories included with the figure is a Darkhold book that fits securely into Doom's hand. This prop emphasizes the magical and occult aspects of the character's power set, which are expected to play a significant role in the narrative of Avengers Doomsday. The inclusion of this item suggests that the figure is based on a specific period in the character's timeline where he was engaged in dark magic before fully committing to his conquests.

Significance Of The Scrapped Design

This collectible is based on an earlier appearance of Doom that never made it out of the concept art stage. The costume presents Doom not as the multiversal threat he becomes later, but specifically as the established ruler of Latveria. This design choice highlights a period where he was consolidating power domestically before expanding his influence across the multiverse. The fact that this specific look was created but not used in the final film or its marketing materials adds a layer of historical interest for collectors and fans.

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One of the most notable aspects of the Lord Doom collectible is that it is among the few Avengers: Doomsday merchandise releases that do not depict a design appearing in the movie. Its release could also pave the way for other discarded designs to appear in future toy lines. Such collectibles could also complement the movie's multiverse storyline, although there is no confirmation that these designs will appear on screen. This approach allows fans to explore alternative versions of beloved characters that were considered but ultimately rejected by the filmmakers.

Robert Downey Jr. And Character Connections

Robert Downey Jr. will portray Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, marking a major departure from his iconic role as Tony Stark. He previously played Tony Stark, making his MCU debut in 2008's Iron Man. This casting decision has generated significant discussion and speculation among the fan community regarding the nature of the character. Some theories have suggested that he could be playing a variant of Stark who becomes Doom, a concept that would tie the new villain directly to the legacy of the late Iron Man.

Kevin Feige recently toldthat this was not the case, clarifying that the character is not a variant of Tony Stark. It remains unclear whether the film's characters will acknowledge Doom's resemblance to Tony Stark. The studio has chosen to keep details about the specific nature of the character's identity closely guarded, ensuring that the reveal remains a impactful moment for audiences when the film is released. This strategy builds anticipation and curiosity around the final portrayal.

Impact On Future Merchandise And Storytelling

The release of this concept art figure demonstrates a trend where Marvel Studios is allowing fans to access behind-the-scenes creative decisions. By making these scrapped designs available, the company enriches the overall lore and provides additional context for the character's evolution. This move may influence future collectible releases and encourage a deeper engagement with the source material. Fans can now appreciate the creative process that went into shaping the look of one of the MCU's most formidable villains.

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Anuraag Chatterjee is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, where he focuses on writing content on comics and comics-adjacent media, along with prestige drama and fantasy television. He is well-versed in the mythologies and histories of key characters in comics. When not dealing with Marvel, DC, or Star Wars, Anuraag enjoys exploring video game design and animation. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Media and English from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts. This article reflects the deep dive into character history and development that is essential for understanding the nuances of modern superhero storytelling.