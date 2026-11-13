Avengers: Doomsday Lineup and New Factions Against Doctor Doom

Discover the full roster for the new Avengers team in Doomsday. Joaquin Torres, Ant-Man, Thor, and Shang-Chi join forces alongside the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

The cinematic universe is set to expand with a dramatic reshuffling of its superhero ranks in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers: Doomsday. Fans have long debated which heroes would comprise the primary defense team, and the latest update confirms the core members who will stand against the looming threat. Joaquin Torres will officially take on the Falcon mantle, anchoring the new lineup alongside Ant-Man, Thor, and Shang-Chi.

This strategic selection marks a significant departure from previous iterations of the group. Scarlet Witch and Hulk will not be part of this specific team, a notable change given their history in the franchise. The absence of these heavy hitters is contextualized by recent narrative events, particularly those established in post-credits sequences.

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New Avengers Roster and Exclusions

The decision to exclude Hulk stems directly from the events depicted in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame Encore, where Dr. Bruce Banner was kidnapped by Doctor Doom. This kidnapping effectively removes him from the active combat rotation in the immediate timeline of the story. Furthermore, the post-credits scene of the series VisionQuest revealed that Marvel's new antagonist, Doctor Doom, appeared to be resurrecting Wanda from beneath the ruins of Mount Wundagore.

While Wanda is the subject of resurrection efforts, she is not listed as an active member of Joaquin Torres's Avengers squad. Instead, the focus shifts to the dynamic between Joaquin Torres and Chris Evans. Evans is confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, who will assume the Nomad mantle, mirroring his comic book storyline. This transition adds a layer of complexity to the leadership structure of the team.

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Major Factions Join the Conflict

Beyond the core Avengers, the film will feature several major superhero factions joining forces to confront the threat posed by Doctor Doom. These alliances are crucial for understanding the scale of the conflict. The New Avengers will also appear in the film, bringing a different set of operatives to the battlefield. This faction is branded by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

The New Avengers roster includes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Bob Reynolds, John Walker, and Alexei Shostakov. These characters operate with a distinct identity separate from the traditional Avengers. Their involvement suggests a darker or more politically charged approach to the conflict against Doctor Doom. The integration of these characters adds depth to the narrative landscape.

Integration of Mutants and Wakanda

Another significant addition to the lineup is the Fantastic Four. The team features Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. Their inclusion signals a major integration of the Fourth Dimension heroes into the main storyline. Alongside them, the X-Men are also teaming up to stand against Doctor Doom. This marks a pivotal moment for the mutant characters in the universe.

The mutant heroes who will reportedly make an appearance include Magneto, Nightcrawler, Cyclops, Mystique, Beast, Gambit, and Professor Charles Xavier. The combination of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men creates a formidable coalition. This alliance is essential for addressing the multifaceted threat presented by the villain. Each group brings unique abilities and histories to the fight.

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Global Forces and Strategic Alliances

The Wakandans and Talokanils will also join the fight against Viktor von Doom. Led by Black Panther Shuri and Namor, this alliance represents a global response to the crisis. Their team includes M'Baku, Namora, and Attuma. The coordination between these international powers highlights the widespread impact of the antagonist's plans.

The convergence of these diverse groups in Avengers: Doomsday sets the stage for an epic confrontation. The combination of Joaquin Torres's Avengers, The New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the leaders of Wakanda and Talokanil creates a complex web of alliances. These strategic pairings are designed to challenge Doctor Doom on multiple fronts. The film promises to deliver a rich tapestry of character interactions and high-stakes action.