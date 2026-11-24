Joe Russo discusses the Latverian Witches in Avengers: Doomsday, hinting at Wanda Maximoff's role following her apparent death. Find out what we know about the mystery figures.

Joe Russo, co-director of the upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers: Doomsday, has provided new insights into the enigmatic Latverian Witches, responding to widespread speculation surrounding the return of Wanda Maximoff. The discussion follows the shocking post-credits scene in the VisionQuest series finale, which teased that Doctor Doom might be responsible for reviving the former Avenger.

Russo Clarifies Latverian Witches Role

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joe Russo addressed the nature of the three masked figures seen in promotional trailers for Avengers: Doomsday. The director confirmed that these characters are deeply connected to the dark magic that defines the Latverian aesthetic but stopped short of confirming if Wanda Maximoff is one of them.

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Russo explained that the relationship between the dark magic and the witches is an extension of that specific world. He noted that these figures have a rich history rooted in the comic books, emphasizing that their reveal within the film will be designed as a genuine surprise for the audience.

Scarlet Witch Return and Doom Connection

The speculation regarding Wanda Maximoff stems from the post-credits scene of VisionQuest, which showed Doctor Doom lifting rubble at the site of Mount Wundagore's collapse. In that scene, Doom declared, Scarlet Witch, awaken, your power will be mine, as Wanda's eyes burst open, signaling her return.

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While Wanda Maximoff is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday to some extent, her exact role remains unknown. Many fans believe she could be one of the three Latverian Witches, a theory supported by her powerful magical abilities which would be essential to the film's plot.

Alternative Theories and Comic Lore

Beyond Wanda, other character theories have emerged regarding the identities of the three witches. Speculation has included figures such as Hela, Agatha, Clea, and Sylvie. Some theories even suggest that one of the witches could be Cynthia von Doom, Doctor Doom's mother, a character from the comics known as a sorceress.

Doctor Doom originates from Latveria, a fictional Eastern European country in the comics, where he was born into a Romani community to parents Cynthia and Werner von Doom. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character hails from the alternate reality of Earth-828 and is on a mission in Avengers: Doomsday to destroy Earth-616 to stop multiversal destruction.

Cast and Release Date Details

The ensemble cast for Avengers: Doomsday features a mix of returning heroes and new additions. Alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Elizabeth Olsen, the film includes Steven Rogers played by Chris Evans, Thor played by Chris Hemsworth, and Captain America played by Anthony Mackie.

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Other returning characters include Loki played by Tom Hiddleston, Ant-Man played by Paul Rudd, Shang-Chi played by Simu Liu, Yelena played by Florence Pugh, Bucky Barnes played by Sebastian Stan, Red Guardian played by David Harbour, and Shuri played by Letitia Wright. The cast also features original Fox X-Men members, including Cyclops played by James Marsden, Magneto played by Ian McKellen, and Professor X played by Patrick Stewart.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. The film, rated PG-13, has a runtime of 165 minutes and is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. It serves as a sequel to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and a prequel to Avengers: Secret Wars, promising to resolve the lingering mysteries surrounding the magical elements introduced in recent MCU projects.