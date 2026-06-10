Avengers: Doomsday: Harbour and Pugh's On-Set Awe Amid MCU's Phase Zero Build

David Harbour reveals a pinch-me moment with Florence Pugh during Avengers: Doomsday filming as the Russo brothers extend post-production into 2026 for the MCU's 'Phase Zero' film starring Robert Downey Jr. as a villain and Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday , the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film directed by the Russo brothers, has generated excitement with behind-the-scenes revelations. David Harbour , known for his role as Red Guardian, shared a profound moment during production that left him and co-star Florence Pugh in awe.

While filming a sequence involving a key character performing an iconic action-likely Thor reclaiming his hammer-Harbour described the experience as surreal, stating they were "pinching ourselves" to witness such a mythical moment firsthand. The film, which marks Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as a villain, is deep in post-production after principal photography wrapped in September 2025. Additional photography, deemed "healthy" by the makers, is scheduled through mid-2026 at Pinewood Studios in London.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo will continue refining the cut until November 2026, ahead of the film's release. They have dubbed the project the MCU's "Phase Zero," intended as both an accessible fresh start and the first half of a finale leading into Avengers: Secret Wars. Though an official synopsis remains unreleased, the story centers on multiversal incursions threatening reality, with Doctor Doom as the primary antagonist.

The production's extended timeline underscores Marvel's commitment to delivering a cinematic event that bridges past and future phases





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Avengers: Doomsday David Harbour Florence Pugh Russo Brothers Marvel Cinematic Universe Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom Post-Production Multiversal Incursions

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