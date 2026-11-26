New Avengers: Doomsday footage shows Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom overpowering Magneto, and the film opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, according to new footage released after the film's final trailer. The Oscar-winning actor played Tony Stark until the character's death in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, which ended the war against Thanos.

The newest spot from Marvel Studios focuses on Magneto, who attempts to remove Doctor Doom's mask during a clash between two Marvel icons. Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18.

Also read Avengers Doomsday Trailer Confirms Kate Bishop Return for Young Avengers

Doctor Doom Footage in the Final Trailer

In the final trailer footage, Magneto comes close to removing Victor von Doom's mask, but Doctor Doom's magic proves stronger than the mutant's powers. Downey Jr.'s supervillain easily stops him during the confrontation.

The footage also shows other Avengers in action. One moment has Thor and Steve Rogers confronting the foe, showing the scale of the team-up that Avengers: Doomsday is building toward.

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The rise of Doctor Doom comes a year after his brief introduction in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In that film's post-credits scene, Sue Storm discovers him with Franklin Richards.

Phase 6 has been setting up Doom in other projects since the 2025 summer blockbuster. The VisionQuest finale's post-credits scene showed Victor resurrecting Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, suggesting Wanda Maximoff is part of his plan and that he is looking to take her power.

Avengers Endgame: Encore added new footage, including a prominent scene in which Doctor Doom goes after Bruce Banner, following the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Victor is never seen on screen, but he is heard saying he came to collect the long-time hero, and a Hulk scream is heard before Banner is teleported away.

Kevin Feige on Building Toward Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly that the studio was always building toward Doctor Doom, even though the Multiverse Saga began with Kang the Conqueror.

Feige said fans who know the Secret Wars comic books understand that Doom is a huge part of that story. Marvel Studios leaned toward Avengers: Secret Wars early on but knew it could not do that without bringing in Doctor Doom.

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According to Feige, the planning went back to the earliest Kang Dynasty stories, and the Kang storyline led to Doom. When the story shifted, it became more and more Doom-focused because the studio wanted to earn the character and build him into the Secret Wars storyline.

Entertainment Weekly also reported that the film will establish Victor's history with Marvel's First Family. Victor and Reed Richards were close friends at university before becoming rivals.

Doctor Doom and Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday

Joe Russo, who directs Avengers: Doomsday alongside Anthony Russo, said the love and respect that Doom and Reed Richards have for each other in the film is critical to the storytelling.

The film is rated PG-13 and runs 165 minutes. Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron are credited as writers, while Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz are listed as producers.

Avengers: Doomsday follows Spider-Man: Brand New Day and leads into Avengers: Secret Wars. The film opens in theaters on December 18, 2026, and its release will be the next major step in the Doctor Doom storyline.