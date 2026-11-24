The final trailer for the Marvel superhero mashup is the best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster.

superhero mashup , the footage is largely focused on Captain America and his return from domestic bliss with Peggy Carter into trying to save the world once again.

There’s also some new footage of Doctor Doom as he tells the heroes, “All of you have lived stolen lives, now you must give them back. ” While Thor is urging the heroes to “put aside your petty squabbles” while admitting, “I don’t even know who half of you are.

Advertisement

”Bassam Tariq Says Marvel's Scrapped 'Blade' Reboot Taught Him "Life's Too Short to Make Sh** Films"But the moment fans are buzzing about most has Cyclops assembling the X-Men — in a scene that recalls the famous circle-up shot in 2012’sHeat VisionDavid Greaves Says ‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ Is “An Act of Resistance” Against Efforts to Erase Black HistoryDanny Boyle on ‘Ink’ and Murdoch, the ‘Trainspotting’ Toilet Scene and How ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Almost Went Straight to Video