Avengers Doomsday Fan Survey Predicts Patrick Stewart Death and High Casualties

A new fan survey reveals that Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be the deadliest Marvel film yet, with Patrick Stewart's Professor X facing an 86% death rate among voters.

A recent survey of Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiasts indicates that the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday will feature significant character fatalities upon its release. The data shows that fans anticipate an average of seventeen deaths throughout the movie, which would establish it as the most lethal installment in the studio's history to date. This grim outlook suggests that the narrative will involve substantial losses for several key figures established in previous franchises.

Professor X Faces Highest Mortality Rate

The voting results highlight a clear consensus regarding the fate of Charles Xavier, portrayed by Patrick Stewart. An overwhelming eighty-six percent of participants believe that the original leader of the X-Men will meet his end in this film. This high percentage treats the potential demise as a definitive farewell to the character, marking a significant emotional beat for long-time viewers who have followed the mutant saga across multiple decades of cinematic releases.

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Magneto follows closely behind Professor X in the mortality rankings, with many voters predicting that the longtime friends will fall together during the conflict. Red Guardian ranks third in the predicted casualty list, a shift likely influenced by his popular appearance in the recent Thunderbolts* project. These predictions suggest that the narrative will heavily impact characters associated with the X-Men and the broader Thunderbolts ensemble.

Doctor Doom and New Heroes Remain Safe

In stark contrast to the mutant characters, Doctor Doom appears to be the safest major figure in the lineup. Only five percent of respondents expect Robert Downey Jr.'s villain to perish, indicating strong confidence that he will survive to appear in the subsequent Secret Wars film. This survival rate aligns with the strategic importance of Victor Von Doom as a central antagonist in the wider Multiverse Saga.

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Yelena Belova also enjoys a low mortality probability of ten percent, suggesting that voters see her role expanding as she leads the Thunderbolts forward into future projects. Sam Wilson and Doctor Strange similarly occupy safe territory in the survey results. Fans demonstrate high confidence in the futures of these newer Avengers members and Fantastic Four associates, distinguishing them from the older generation of heroes.

Grim Outlook for Talokan and Mutant Factions

The survey paints a particularly dark picture for characters linked to the X-Men and the nation of Talokan. While newer additions to the Avengers roster and the Fantastic Four are largely protected from fatal outcomes, the existing legacy characters face severe risks. This divide highlights a narrative strategy that prioritizes the continuity of fresh talent while concluding arcs for veteran stars.

These expectations come ahead of the official theatrical release on December 18. Directed by Joe Russo, the film is shaping up to be a larger cinematic event than any previous Marvel production. The anticipation of major casualties adds weight to the promotional campaign, signaling to audiences that the stakes in this chapter of the Infinity Saga conclusion are higher than ever before.