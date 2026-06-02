Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art Sets Up Mighty Battle Between Captain America and Doctor Doom

A recent Instagram post by @rahalarts imagined what the battle between Captain America and Doctor Doom could look like in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Avengers: Doomsday. The fan art shows Captain America holding back Doctor Doom with his shield, while green sparks fly from the villain's fingers, teasing the magic skills Victor von Doom is known for.

Avengers: Doomsday fan art sets up a mighty battle between Captain America and Doctor Doom . The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which will reunite Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom , is highly anticipated.

A recent Instagram post by @rahalarts imagined what the battle between the two characters could look like. In the fan art, Captain America is shown holding back Doctor Doom with his shield, while green sparks fly from the villain's fingers, teasing the magic skills Victor von Doom is known for.

Despite the fact that Downey has only appeared as Doctor Doom once before, in a cameo role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, official details have been released over the past few months, including a description of what to expect from Doctor Doom once it is time to fight. According to Disney, Downey's Doctor Doom will be a master of cutting-edge science and powerful magic.

This teases a comics-accurate portrayal of the character, and one that would be very difficult for Evans' Steve Rogers to hold back. Still, the MCU has the perfect weapon to level the playing field. While Steve is unlikely to learn magic to rival Doom anytime soon, he will wield Mjolnir, Thor's hammer, again in the 2026 MCU movie.

With Mjolnir, Captain America gave Thanos a run for his money at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and he could likely do the same against Downey's Doctor Doom. The upcoming MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is set to be released on December 18, 2026, and is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

The movie will also feature a cameo from Chris Evans as a multiverse variant of the Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in the 2024 movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie's cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and Kevin Feige as a producer. The movie's writers include Stephen McFeely, Michael Waldron, Jack Kirby, and Stan Lee. The movie's release date, director, writers, cast, and producers are all listed below.

Avengers: Doomsday is a highly anticipated movie that is sure to be a hit with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's battle between Captain America and Doctor Doom is just one of the many exciting elements that fans can look forward to. With its highly anticipated release date, impressive cast, and epic battle scenes, Avengers: Doomsday is a movie that is not to be missed. The movie's release date, director, writers, cast, and producers are all listed below.

Avengers: Doomsday is a highly anticipated movie that is sure to be a hit with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's battle between Captain America and Doctor Doom is just one of the many exciting elements that fans can look forward to. With its highly anticipated release date, impressive cast, and epic battle scenes, Avengers: Doomsday is a movie that is not to be missed. The movie's release date, director, writers, cast, and producers are all listed below.

Avengers: Doomsday is a highly anticipated movie that is sure to be a hit with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's battle between Captain America and Doctor Doom is just one of the many exciting elements that fans can look forward to. With its highly anticipated release date, impressive cast, and epic battle scenes, Avengers: Doomsday is a movie that is not to be missed. The movie's release date, director, writers, cast, and producers are all listed below





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Avengers: Doomsday Captain America Doctor Doom Marvel Cinematic Universe Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans Mjolnir Thor's Hammer Thanos Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame

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