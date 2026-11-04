Avengers Doomsday Dunkin Crossover Reveals Gambit and H.E.R.B.I.E.

Dunkin launches Incoming Munchkins Incursion campaign teasing Avengers Doomsday crossover. Channing Tatum voices Gambit alongside Fantastic Four robot H.E.R.B.I.E. in new commercial.

Marvel Studios has initiated the final promotional push for its upcoming cinematic event, Avengers: Doomsday, through a strategic partnership with Dunkin Donuts. The latest campaign, titled Incoming Munchkins Incursion!, officially reveals the voice style of X-Men member Gambit as portrayed by actor Channing Tatum. This collaboration serves to bridge the gap between the franchise's multiversal lore and consumer engagement ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Gambit Voice Style And Commercial Details

The brief commercial spot introduces a unique crossover interaction between Gambit and H.E.R.B.I.E., the robotic assistant belonging to Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four. The narrative begins with Gambit informing the robot about an impending threat using his signature Cajun accent. He states that Doomsday is arriving, prompting H.E.R.B.I.E. to reference the movie's menu items while discussing plot points related to incursions.

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Channing Tatum has refined his vocal performance specifically for this role, delivering lines that blend character wit with marketing messaging. When asked for ideas by the robot, Gambit requests coffee to fuel the upcoming battle, framing the beverage as essential ammunition. The scene concludes with a humorous directive directed at the Avengers, suggesting that robots are purchasing breakfast.

Cast Integration And Multiversal Storyline

This promotional material highlights the extensive roster of characters converging in the film under the direction of Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The storyline centers on Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., executing a mysterious revenge plan that threatens multiple realities. The plot involves three distinct universes colliding, marking the conclusion of the long-running multiversal saga within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Fans will witness the X-Men and Fantastic Four teams operating alongside the Avengers in this epic confrontation. The X-Men lineup includes Mystique, Nightcrawler, Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops. The Fantastic Four features Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Human Torch, and The Thing. This integration signals a major shift in how these established groups interact within the shared cinematic space.

Upcoming Release And Audience Impact

The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters next month, building anticipation through these targeted advertising efforts. The campaign aims to engage audiences by connecting familiar fast-food experiences with high-stakes superhero narratives. Marketing materials emphasize the scale of the conflict, positioning it as the biggest threat faced by iconic heroes to date.

Additional cast members contributing to the ensemble include Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. These appearances underscore the massive scope of the production and its reliance on both legacy characters and new additions. The Dunkin partnership represents one of several strategies employed to maintain public interest during the pre-release period.