Avengers Doomsday Doctor Doom Variant History X Men 97 Multiverse

Avengers Doomsday features Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, but X Men 97 established the first MCU multiverse variant of the villain decades earlier through the Marvel Animated Universe.

Avengers Doomsday will officially bring Doctor Doom into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, with Robert Downey Jr portraying the iconic villain. This casting represents a monumental shift for the franchise, establishing Doom as a threat rivaling Thanos while marking Downey's return to superhero roles. However, the character technically appeared in the MCU multiverse nearly three decades before this current storyline began.

Animated Series Multiverse Connection

The Marvel Animated Universe holds the distinction of introducing the first variant of Victor von Doom within the broader MCU multiverse framework. This version originally debuted in Spider-Man: The Animated Series in 1997 during the fifth season Secret Wars arc. The narrative involved a test by the Beyonder and Madame Webb to determine if Spider-Man could lead the Spider Wars.

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For years, this animated continuity existed separately from the live-action MCU. That status changed in 2024 when X-Men 97 featured a cameo from The Watcher. This specific appearance linked the Marvel Animated Universe to Earth-616, the primary MCU timeline, effectively integrating it into the official multiverse.

Watcher Integration Narrative Logic

X-Men 97 resolved previous continuity discrepancies by featuring the cosmic, non-corporeal version of The Watcher already established in What If...? and Daredevil: Born Again. This specific iteration validated the entire 1990s animated canon as a parallel universe. Consequently, the animated Doom predates Downey's portrayal by almost thirty years.

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While Spider-Man: The Animated Series adapted Secret Wars thirty years before the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film, the MCU timeline remains distinct. The animated series serves as the earliest canonical example of the character existing within a recognized MCU dimension.

Fox Films Multiverse Exclusion

Other cinematic iterations of Doctor Doom exist outside this current multiverse structure. The 2005 Fantastic Four film and its 2015 reboot featured separate versions of the villain. These live-action franchises operated under Fox rather than Marvel Studios.

Deadpool & Wolverine introduced Chris Evans as Johnny Storm from the 2005 timeline, hinting at potential future integrations. Julian McMahon's version could theoretically appear via multiversal incursions. However, Toby Kebbell's 2015 iteration remains unlikely due to negative fan reception and box office performance.