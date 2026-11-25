Russo brothers reveal the health struggles Patrick Stewart faced while filming his final role in Avengers Doomsday before his death at age 86.

The late Sir Patrick Stewart delivered a profoundly difficult final performance for Marvel Studios in Avengers: Doomsday, enduring significant health battles on set months before his passing at the age of 86. Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors behind the superhero blockbuster, recently opened up about the actor's determination to complete his role as Professor Charles Xavier despite his declining physical condition.

Stewart's Final Role And Health Struggles

Stewart passed away on October 28 at his Los Angeles residence, surrounded by his wife Sunny Ozell, according to a statement released via his Instagram page. A death certificate obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest resulting from a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body. This progressive condition affects memory, thinking, and movement, leading to a complex decline that impacted his final professional engagements.

Also read Patrick Stewart Final Day Avengers Doomsday Emotional Goodbye Charles Xavier

Anthony Russo, 56, told Entertainment Weekly that Stewart worked tirelessly to deliver his performance and presence for the directors, his fellow actors, and the entire production crew. The actor, who first portrayed Charles Xavier in the 2000 film X-Men and reprised the role nine times in total, did not give the effort of a typical actor but instead acted while being challenged deeply by his health level.

Directors Describe Emotional Set Atmosphere

Joe Russo, 55, described Stewart's character as the conscience of the movie and highlighted a particularly lovely scene shared with his real-life best friend and co-star Ian McKellen, who plays Erik Magnus Lehnsherr AKA Magneto. The directors noted that the moment was very emotional because the thought lingered in everyone's minds that they might never see Stewart on a set again.

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Filming for the project concluded in September 2025, just months before Stewart's death. Anthony Russo recalled that Stewart seemed to indicate to the team that he believed the wrap session might be his last day on set, creating a somber but respectful atmosphere among the cast and crew.

Marvel Studios Plans Memorial Tribute

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, 53, revealed that Stewart delivered a speech to the crew before filming wrapped. Feige stated that while they did not necessarily know it would be his final day, the actor's demeanor suggested he felt it was the end of his journey with the project.

Feige emphasized that they have long finished filming and want to honor the actor's amazing job with a respectful tribute. He expressed a desire to put something together that honors and respects their friend, ensuring his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are properly acknowledged in the film's release.

Avengers Doomsday Release And Legacy

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, bringing Stewart's final cinematic contribution to audiences worldwide. His career spanned decades, with international fame gained from playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994, and later in Star Trek: Picard from 2020 to 2023.

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Stewart's remains were subjected to alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, on November 3. A statement from his family celebrated his sonorous voice, singular talent, and invincible grace, noting that his work brought hope to both science fiction's iconic final frontier and the far reaches of the Marvel universe.