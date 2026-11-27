Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed over $2.5 billion worldwide, and Avengers: Doomsday is positioned to pursue the same $2 billion milestone within weeks.

Marvel Studios had another strong year in 2026, led by television releases and a major box office hit. The studio's TV slate included the second seasons of Daredevil: Born Again and X-Men '97, along with the debut season of Wonder Man. On the big screen, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, grossed over $2.5 billion at the global box office and became one of the highest-grossing movies in history.

Marvel's next major test is Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to arrive in just a few weeks. The film could surpass the earnings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and become another Marvel release to reach $2 billion globally.

Also read Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reportedly Adding Avengers: Doomsday Scene In New Release

Avengers: Doomsday Cast and Directors Explained

Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular villain, Doctor Doom. Longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are also returning to their roles as Steve Rogers and Thor.

The film is directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The brothers have worked on several earlier MCU projects, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

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Joe Russo Responds to a House of M Question

Joe Russo was asked by SFX Magazine whether he would be interested in adapting House of M, the X-Men and Avengers crossover comic, in the future. The interview was conducted while promoting Avengers: Doomsday.

The source material does not include the full answer Russo gave, although the interviewer's framing suggested the response would be unexpected. Any future Marvel project based on House of M has not been confirmed in the available reporting.

Avengers: Secret Wars Release Date and Future Plans

Avengers: Secret Wars, also directed by the Russo brothers, is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2027. That date matches the scheduled release of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which means the two films will compete for audiences on the same day.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's Marvel plans beyond Avengers: Secret Wars remain unclear. Their future work with Marvel Studios has not been announced in the source reporting, leaving the directors' long-term role in the franchise undetermined.