New collectible figures reveal an alternative Lord Doom costume for Robert Downey Jr in Avengers Doomsday featuring a green cloak and Latverian insignia ahead of the December 2026 release.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gained a rare glimpse into the creative development of the upcoming film Avengers Doomsday through the emergence of concept art for Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Doctor Doom. The visuals, currently circulating among collectors and media outlets, highlight an alternate costume design that was ultimately not selected for the final production of the movie. This leaked imagery offers a deeper look at the character's evolution as he transitions from Tony Stark to the iconic villain.

Scrapped Lord Doom Costume Details

The newly surfaced images are linked to an upcoming Lord Doom collectible figure that draws inspiration from early concept art rather than the final cinematic design. This specific variant emphasizes the ruler status of Victor von Doom over his role as a standalone superhero adversary. The figure depicts the character wearing a dark green cloak paired with his signature hood, creating a regal and menacing silhouette.

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The design incorporates intricate details such as gold buttons, chains, and a prominent belt that suggest high-status attire. Additionally, the jacket featured in the concept art displays a distinct Latverian logo, reinforcing Doom's identity as the sovereign of his nation. Despite the significant departure from the metallic armor typically associated with the character, the action figure retains the infamous metallic mask that defines his public persona.

Merchandise Driven by Concept Art

Industry observers note that this is not the first instance where concept designs have been commercialized for Avengers Doomsday . Previous merchandise releases from major toy manufacturers have also utilized early artistic iterations of the villain's appearance. Hasbro previously launched a Marvel Legends action figure that mirrored a similar aesthetic, while Funko released a Pop! vinyl version inspired by the same creative drafts.

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These products serve as a bridge between the studio's pre-production phase and consumer anticipation, allowing fans to engage with the film's evolving visual language. However, collectors and viewers are advised to interpret these figures as speculative interpretations rather than definitive representations of how Robert Downey Jr will appear on screen.

Cast and Crew Behind the Project

The production of Avengers Doomsday is helmed by directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following their work on previous installments. The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast that includes veteran actors from earlier franchises, such as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, alongside current MCU stars. This crossover event brings together characters from the original X-Men series and the main Marvel timeline.

Key members of the cast include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston, among others. The writing credits for the project are shared by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, with executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz overseeing the creative direction. The film is positioned as a pivotal moment in the franchise's timeline, bridging multiple storylines.

Release Date and Audience Impact

Avengers Doomsday is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe calendar. The film is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 165 minutes, offering a substantial viewing experience for audiences. It serves as a critical entry point leading into the broader saga, with connections to other major titles like Avengers: Secret Wars .

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The anticipation surrounding Robert Downey Jr's return as a villain rather than his previous hero persona has generated substantial discussion within the fan community. While the final costume design remains under wraps, the availability of concept art provides valuable insight into the creative possibilities explored during the film's development. This transparency helps manage expectations and fuels ongoing debate about the character's ultimate portrayal in the blockbuster event.