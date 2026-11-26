New concept art for Avengers: Doomsday shows Yelena Belova using Green Goblin tech. This suggests a third act set in the Void, connecting the film to the end of the Marvel multiverse saga.

Newly released concept art for Avengers: Doomsday suggests the Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing for a massive expansion of its narrative scope beyond the core timeline. Storyboard artist Phil Langone shared an image depicting Yelena Belova, portrayed by Florence Pugh, flying a glider originally designed for the Green Goblin. This specific piece of technology originates from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man universe, indicating that the film will heavily feature artifacts from collapsed dimensions.

The Core Multiverse Collapse Mechanism

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently navigating the conclusion of its multiverse saga, a period defined by destructive collisions between entire realities known as incursions. The upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday is expected to resolve these conflicts by involving at least three distinct universes: the mainstream Earth-616 timeline, the Fantastic Four's Earth-828, and an unidentified X-Men timeline that was last featured in the post-credits scene of The Marvels. These incursions are the primary catalyst for the hero's quest to acquire technology from across the dying multiverse.

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Yelena Belova and the Goblin Glider

The specific image shared by Phil Langone shows Yelena Belova utilizing a Green Goblin glider, a clear reference to the 2002 Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire. While Marvel Studios frequently produces concept art and storyboards that do not ultimately appear in the final cut, the specificity of this design hints at a broader strategy. The presence of this artifact suggests that elements from the defunct Fox Spider-Man universe will survive or be recovered by the heroes, fitting into the narrative of acquiring resources from across the multiverse.

Stakeholder Theories on the Void

The inclusion of extratemporal technology has led to widespread speculation that the film's third act will take place in the Void. This mysterious realm was previously introduced in the Disney+ series Loki and appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as a convergence point for timelines approaching the Big Crunch. In this location, fragments of doomed universes and lost souls drift at the end of time, providing a logical source for heroes to scavenge advanced equipment like the Goblin Glider.

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Real-World Impact and Next Steps

If the narrative confirms the Void as a key setting, it would allow Avengers: Doomsday to serve as a celebration of over twenty-six years of Marvel film history. This approach would facilitate numerous cameos and Easter eggs, aligning with Marvel Studios' goal to position the movie as a culmination of the entire franchise before the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. The film is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, with a runtime of 165 minutes, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The Path to Battleworld

The broader plot beats indicate that the heroes will ultimately fail to prevent the destruction of the multiverse, leading to the creation of Battleworld as described in the classic comics. However, the presence of this concept art raises the possibility that the final stand could occur earlier in the Void rather than in the mainstream timeline. This setup would enable an unlimited number of nostalgic references and character interactions, ensuring the film remains a significant cultural event upon its premiere.