Reveal the hidden history between Doctor Doom and key Avengers including Reed Richards, Wanda Maximoff, and Sue Storm ahead of the Phase 6 blockbuster event.

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers: Doomsday marks the first cinematic confrontation between Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and the team of Avengers . Viktor von Doom arrives in this Phase 6 event from Earth-828 prepared to battle a coalition that includes the Avengers , Thunderbolts , X-Men , and the Fantastic Four while the multiverse collapses. Unlike previous threats such as Loki or Ultron , Doctor Doom has already established direct contact with several major heroes before the main plot unfolds. These prior interactions provide crucial context for his motives and reveal how deeply his past intersects with the current heroes.

Reed Richards History With Doctor Doom

Reed Richards portrayed by Pedro Pascal shares a documented and complex history with Doctor Doom long before their final showdown. Both characters originate from the same universe, where they previously maintained a close friendship rooted in their shared scientific and mathematical brilliance. Pedro Pascal confirmed to Empire magazine that the two are bonded in multiple ways, noting that their intellectual connection makes them feel less alone in the world. Although the film has not fully depicted their college roommate days from the comics, their existing relationship serves as the emotional core of their rivalry.

Also read Avengers Doomsday New Trailer Reveals Doctor Doom Confrontation

Sue Storm Grasp Of Doctor Doom Past

Sue Storm played by Vanessa Kirby possesses a unique understanding of Doctor Doom that other characters lack. She is the primary source explaining his transformation from a kind and caring individual to a broken and dangerous figure to the rest of the team. In a special feature for the film, Sue Storm states that Viktor von Doom was always the smartest person in the room but lost his way after everything he loved was taken from him. Her prior proximity to him was shown in the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps , where they shared a silent moment that highlighted their former closeness.

Franklin Richards First On Screen Meeting

Franklin Richards is technically the first character to meet Doctor Doom face-to-face in the cinematic timeline. The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed the young boy interacting with an unmasked Viktor von Doom , who allowed the child to touch his scarred face without fear. This interaction suggests either a prior meeting before the accident that disfigured him or a calculated attempt by the villain to manipulate the all-powerful child. Franklin Richards displays no intimidation around Doctor Doom , indicating a level of comfort that implies a deeper, albeit unspoken, connection between the boy and the future supervillain.

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Wanda Maximoff Resurrection By Doctor Doom

Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch was specifically targeted and resurrected by Doctor Doom prior to the events of Avengers: Doomsday . The post-credits scene from VisionQuest depicted Viktor von Doom at the ruins of Mount Wundagore reviving Wanda after her death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . He awakened her to recruit her immense magical powers for his team, ensuring he would dominate the upcoming battle. This marks Scarlet Witch second time working for a main villain in the franchise, following her original allegiance to Ultron .

Impact On The Multiverse Collapse Plot

These established relationships fundamentally shift the narrative stakes for the collapsing multiverse. Doctor Doom is not a random invader but a figure who has systematically infiltrated the lives of his enemies. His recruitment of Scarlet Witch and his betrayal of Reed Richards demonstrate a strategic approach to power acquisition. The Avengers must now contend with a villain who knows their weaknesses intimately. This deep personal history adds layers of emotional conflict to the physical battles that will define the Phase 6 climax.

Future Implications For The Fantastic Four

The breakdown of Reed Richards and Victor von Doom friendship will likely have lasting consequences for the Fantastic Four . Sue Storm remains the only one who remembers the person Doom used to be, creating a tragic dynamic. Franklin Richards safe interaction with the villain adds a layer of innocence to the darkness surrounding him. As Earth-828 merges with the wider universe, these personal ties will be tested against the backdrop of total cosmic collapse. The Avengers will need to overcome not just a powerful enemy but a broken friend to restore balance to reality.