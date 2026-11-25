Young actor Pacino Khan joins the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, appearing alongside his father Junade Khan. Discover details on his role as the son of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the latest trailer.

The upcoming superhero film Avengers: Doomsday has officially expanded its ensemble cast with the addition of five-year-old actor Pacino Khan. This significant casting announcement arrived shortly after the studio released the movie's final trailer on November 23, 2026, revealing new insights into the personal life of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most iconic figures.

Pacino Khan Joins Avengers Doomsday Cast

Pacino Khan is the son of Junade Khan, a recognized actor known for his long-standing role in the British soap opera Coronation Street. In a personal social media update, Junade Khan shared a video capturing his young son's genuine reaction to seeing himself featured in the highly anticipated blockbuster. The father-posted content highlighted the child's excitement and described the on-set experience as amazing for the young performer.

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Pacino Plays Young Son Of Rogers Carter

Within the narrative framework of the trailer, Pacino Khan portrays the younger version of the biological son born to Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. The footage shows the character riding a bicycle while Steve Rogers assists him in maintaining his balance, depicting a tender father-son moment. Additionally, the young actor appears in a brief scene wearing cowboy attire while playing with his on-screen father, emphasizing the domestic normalcy of their lives.

Final Trailer Reveals Plot Details

The trailer dropped on November 23, 2026, depicts Steve Rogers attempting to build a peaceful existence with Peggy Carter away from the world of superheroes. Their teenage son is introduced during this period of tranquility, as the couple tries to shield their legacy from him. This quiet life is interrupted when other superheroes arrive to seek help in combating Doctor Doom, pulling the family out of seclusion.

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Rogers Unites With Avengers Heroes

Steve Rogers explains to the arriving Fantastic Four that his previous choices were intended to correct global errors, though he did not foresee the resulting consequences. During this exchange, his son uncovers the truth about his father's heroic past. Rogers subsequently teams up with Thor, Bucky Barnes, and Sam Wilson's version of Captain America to confront the threat posed by Doctor Doom.

Production Context And Fan Reaction

While the trailer hints at various other character appearances, the spotlight remains firmly on Steve Rogers and his interactions with Doctor Doom. The revelation that the famous Coronation Street star Junade Khan is the father of the actor playing the son of Marvel's First Avenger has generated considerable buzz among fans and industry observers alike.