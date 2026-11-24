Entertainment Weekly reveals new Avengers: Doomsday images featuring Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, and key team-up scenes with Ant-Man and Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios has officially released the first comprehensive visual preview for the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday, marking a pivotal milestone in the upcoming Multiverse Saga. The coverage, featured in a recent Entertainment Weekly cover story, provides the first unobstructed look at key cast members and pivotal action sequences that will define the narrative scope of this blockbuster release. This update confirms that the production has moved past early visual ambiguity to present a polished final look at major characters.

The centerpiece of this reveal is Kelsey Grammer portraying the mutant character Beast in a full-body format for the first time. Previous promotional materials and teaser trailers had previously limited visibility of the character to distant background shots or obscured views where only the lower half of his body was visible. These new photographs break that pattern entirely, offering audiences an unobstructed perspective of the character's design and integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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The reveal highlights a significant technical achievement in the visual effects department, as the CGI-rendered Beast appears remarkably realistic. The images display the character with detailed blue fur and prominent fangs, suggesting that the production has successfully refined the digital modeling to match the high visual standards established by recent entries in the franchise. This level of detail signals a shift from earlier, more ambiguous promotional assets to a polished final look at one of the most recognizable X-Men heroes.

Avengers: Doomsday holds a critical position as the first Avengers film to be released since the monumental conclusion of the Infinity Saga in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. As the first major entry for Earth's Mightiest Heroes within the ongoing Multiverse Saga, the film is designed to unite a diverse array of characters from across the shared cinematic universe. This includes both veteran actors who have been part of the franchise for years and new players who made their debut in projects released after Endgame.

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At the center of the conflict is the character of Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. in a casting move that has generated immense speculation and interest. The narrative structure of the film aims to bring together these disparate groups, potentially including legacy characters from the Fox X-Men era alongside new additions, to face the threat posed by Doom. This convergence represents a pivotal moment for the studio as it navigates the complex storytelling requirements of a multiverse-centric plot.

Beyond the solo character reveals, the new images provide insight into how various heroes will interact during high-stakes sequences. One notable scene depicts a coordinated team-up involving Ant-Man, Red Guardian, and the Human Torch. This trio is shown inside the ship belonging to the Fantastic Four, suggesting a strategic alliance or a shared mission objective that ties the X-Men legacy characters more closely with the Fantastic Four franchise.

Another significant visual shows Gambit flying alongside Shang-Chi. This image appears to be captured during or after combat sequences shown in earlier trailers, indicating that the film will feature extensive action set pieces involving both the X-Men and the Marvel heroes. The inclusion of these specific pairings highlights the film's ambition to blend different cinematic lineages into a cohesive ensemble narrative, expanding the scope of the conflict beyond simple one-on-one confrontations.

The release of these images from Entertainment Weekly serves to build momentum for Avengers: Doomsday as it approaches its theatrical debut. By confirming the realistic CGI work on Beast and showcasing the integration of major characters like the Human Torch and Gambit, Marvel Studios is signaling that the film will deliver on the promises of a large-scale crossover event. The detailed visuals suggest that the production has moved past the early stages of visual effects refinement and is nearing completion of the final product.

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Fans and industry observers are now analyzing these details to understand the broader narrative arcs that will unfold in the Multiverse Saga. The combination of veteran X-Men characters with newer Marvel heroes points to a storyline that will likely have lasting repercussions for the universe. As more information becomes available, these early reveals provide a crucial glimpse into the scale and ambition of one of the most important releases in the history of the franchise.