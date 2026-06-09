Avengers: Doomsday Cast Member Urges Fans to Enjoy the Movie Without Predispositions

Avengers: Doomsday's Wyatt Russell hopes fans approach the movie as an entertaining experience rather than being influenced by online discussions. The movie, which marks Russell's third MCU appearance, will feature teams like The Fantastic Four, X-Men, and New Avengers going up against Doctor Doom. With six months to go until its release, specific plot details remain scarce.

One member of Avengers: Doomsday 's ensemble cast wants the audience to measure their expectations going into the highly anticipated movie. This December, the beginning of the end of The Multiverse Saga will get underway with the fifth Avengers movie.

Along with Earth's Mightiest Heroes being placed front and center again, Avengers: Doomsday will feature teams like The Fantastic Four, X-Men, and New Avengers. Wyatt Russell's John Walker, a.k.a. U.S. Agent, belongs to the latter group, and the actor is hoping moviegoers approach the upcoming Marvel movie as an entertaining experience first and foremost.

In an interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley at the Disclosure Day red carpet premiere, Russell, who stars in the new Steven Spielberg movie, mentioned that the things he's seen from Avengers: Doomsday 'look good,' and that he had 'a legitimate amount of fun' working with his co-stars. He then said the following about how he hopes the public approaches Doomsday when it opens in theaters: I hope that people can go to see that movie and just throw away these predispositions from talking about it online.

Seven years of buildup is a long time. And like, just go have fun, dude. I know you've been talking to the same guy online for 10 years about what's wrong about this character or what's bad about that. Just go enjoy it and forget about the nine years of talking about it.

It's really not the way a movie's supposed to be enjoyed, and you're just setting yourself up for failure if you do it that way. Russell also acknowledged that though there's 'a lot of investment' in Avengers: Doomsday, he's nonetheless hopeful that 'people can go enjoy it for what it is and just leave it at that.

' Doomsday is the first Avengers movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which concluded The Infinity Saga. It's also one of only three MCU movies on the way that have official release dates, which is sandwiched between Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31 and Avengers: Secret Wars, i.e., the closing chapter of The Multiverse Saga, on December 17, 2027. Avengers: Doomsday will mark Russell's third MCU appearance.

His take on Walker was introduced in the Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he briefly succeeded Steve Rogers as Captain America, only to be stripped of the role and discharged from the U.S. Army. From there, he took on the U.S. Agent identity and resurfaced in Thunderbolts to team up with Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Ava Starr/Ghost, and Bob Reynolds/Sentry.

The ending of Thunderbolts saw those protagonists forming the New Avengers, while the post-credits scene jumped ahead 14 months and revealed that the new superhero team had been sued by Sam Wilson/Captain America, leader of the original Avengers, for trademark infringement. On top of that, Walker and his allies were dealing with some problems in outer space, which only got weirder with the emergence of an extradimensional ship emblazoned with a '4' symbol, which teased The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

With six months to go until Avengers: Doomsday's release, specific plot details remain scarce beyond the superhero teams going up against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Originally, this movie was known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which featured Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the lead villain. That plan was scrapped following Majors' various legal troubles, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in July 2025 that the studio had already been mulling dropping the Kang storyline before that.

Avengers: Doomsday goes back to 'Phase Zero' on December 18, the same day that Dune: Part Three arrive in theaters. The actor can be seen starring opposite Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and more on Disclosure Day starting this Friday, June 12





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