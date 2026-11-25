National Research Group projects Avengers Doomsday will debut with 270 million dollars domestically, potentially securing the third largest opening weekend in history behind Spider-Man and Endgame.

The National Research Group has issued its latest three-week tracking projections for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, predicting a massive domestic opening weekend of 270 million dollars or more for the title Avengers Doomsday. This forecast, released by the global market research firm, suggests an immediate and overwhelming audience response to the heavily anticipated superhero spectacle scheduled for release later this year.

Avengers Doomsday Opening Weekend Projections

Avengers Doomsday is projected to open with 270 million dollars, a figure that significantly shatters the previous all-time record set by the National Research Group in their earlier assessments. This current forecast clocks in nearly 100 million dollars higher than the company's previous 180 million dollar projections for the recent Marvel hit Spider-Man: Brand New Day, indicating a substantial increase in expected box office performance for the new franchise installment.

Also read Marvel Studios Alters Avengers: Endgame Finale With New Loki Cameo in Avengers: Doomsday Cut

Comparison With Other Industry Forecasts

These 270 million dollar projections from the National Research Group are considerably lower than estimates provided by Box Office Pro, which calculated opening weekend earnings between 340 million dollars and 410 million dollars roughly two weeks prior. The discrepancy highlights different modeling approaches, as the National Research Group historically tends to issue more bearish and conservative estimates compared to other industry analysts, potentially underestimating the final gross initially.

Historical Precedent and Box Office Records

The National Research Group previously projected 180 million dollars for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, yet the film ultimately earned 360.1 million dollars, thereby breaking the record for the biggest domestic debut of all time. While it is unlikely that Avengers Doomsday will similarly double its early projections to reach an unprecedented 540 million dollars, particularly because high-yield IMAX screens are allocated to Dune: Part Three that same weekend, the film could still land within the higher range suggested by earlier industry estimates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Impact on December Debut and Historical Rankings

Regardless of whether the film exceeds its current projection, a 270 million dollar opening would secure the third-biggest domestic debut in film history, trailing only Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Endgame, which earned 357.1 million dollars. This performance would also eclipse the current number three title, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened with 260.1 million dollars, thus granting Avengers Doomsday the record for the biggest December debut of all time upon its scheduled release on December 18, 2026.

Production Details and Creative Team

The film, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with a runtime of 165 minutes. Rated PG-13, the superhero action sci-fi adventure serves as a sequel to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and a prequel to the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, expanding the interconnected narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside franchises including The Avengers, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, and Thor.