New Instagram post suggests Attuma will side with Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday. This potential betrayal of Namor impacts the Talokan role in the upcoming Marvel film.

Speculation regarding the allegiance of the Talokan warrior Attuma in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers Doomsday has intensified following a social media post. On November 19, 2026, the account Marvel Updates on X reported that actor Livinalli, who portrays Attuma, shared content on Instagram Story featuring merchandise for both Doctor Doom and the Avengers.

Attuma Social Media Post Analysis

Livinalli posted images showcasing Doctor Doom and Avengers-branded goods, leading fans to theorize that his character will align with the villainous ruler of Latveria in the upcoming blockbuster. This visual cue has fueled debates about whether Attuma will remain loyal to Namor or switch sides to support Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Victor von Doom.

Also read Avengers Doomsday Plot: Doctor Doom's Path to Victory in Secret Wars

Talokan Role in Multiverse Conflict

Attuma serves as a fierce Talokanil warrior and a close ally of Namor, a role he previously inhabited in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022 alongside Tenoch Huerta Mejia. The new film features a prominent Talokan contingent, with Mabel Cadena returning as Namora, the cousin and right-hand woman to Namor. This integration suggests the underwater kingdom plays a significant strategic role in the multiverse showdown.

Film Cast and Production Details

Avengers Doomsday unites heroes from three distinct universes to confront the threat posed by Doctor Doom. The ensemble includes the Avengers, Wakandans, and New Avengers from Earth-616, joining forces with the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 and the X-Men from Earth-10005. Winston Duke also reprises his role as M'Baku, the king of Wakanda, adding to the depth of the allied forces.

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Directors and Release Schedule

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with a screenplay written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. It is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026, as a key installment in Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The narrative will eventually lead into the sequel Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Fan Theories on Character Betrayal

Attuma's potential shift in loyalty raises questions about a possible betrayal of Namor by one of his most trusted warriors. While the official plot remains under wraps, this social media hint suggests that the Talokan contingent may not act as a unified front against the primary antagonist. Fans continue to analyze every visual clue for insights into the complex alliances forming for the multiverse conflict.