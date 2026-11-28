December 2026 releases include the MCU crossover Avengers Doomsday, the holiday sequel Violent Night 2, and historical dramas. Full release schedule and cast details.

The December 2026 movie schedule delivers a robust selection of theatrical releases that span multiple genres and franchises. Audiences can expect high-profile entries including the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event, a violent holiday sequel, and several critically anticipated dramatic features. The month concludes the 2026 film year with a diverse mix of blockbusters and indie darlings designed to engage cinema goers through the end of the year.

Marvel Crossover And Holiday Sequels Dominate December

Marvel Studios is set to launch its major crossover event, titled Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters on December 18, 2026. Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is positioned fourteen months after the narrative events of Thunderbolts* in the MCU timeline. The plot centers on a collapsing multiverse resulting from various interferences and incursions that have occurred since the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. This instability forces multiple teams across different realities to unite against the formidable threat of Doctor Doom.

Also read Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reportedly Adding Avengers: Doomsday Scene In New Release

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Victor Von Doom, a character whose primary objective involves correcting the cosmic damage left behind by the original Avengers. However, his methods are described as neither peaceful nor conventional, setting the stage for intense conflict. The ensemble cast is extensive, featuring Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Mackie. This gathering of actors represents a significant consolidation of talent from across the current MCU landscape.

For viewers seeking seasonal entertainment, Violent Night 2 serves as the sole Christmas-themed film arriving in December 2026. The action-comedy sequel is scheduled for release on December 4, 2026. Directed again by Tommy Wirkola, the film reunites audiences with the character of Santa Claus, portrayed by David Harbour. This version of the holiday icon is a former Viking warrior who retains his lethal combat skills despite his festive exterior.

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In this sequel, Santa Claus faces a personal crisis after discovering he has been placed on the Naughty List, resulting in the loss of his magical abilities. To restore his powers and Christmas privileges, he must rediscover the true spirit of the holiday while simultaneously protecting a small community from a ruthless gangster. The supporting cast includes Kristen Bell as Mrs. Claus, alongside Jared Harris, Daniela Melchior, and Joe Pantoliano. This marks a return to the unique blend of humor and violence established in the 2022 original.

Historical Dramas And Biographical Stories Gain Theater Presence

November 1963, directed by Roland Joffé, also arrives in theaters on December 4, 2026. This biographical historical crime drama explores an alternative theory regarding the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The narrative suggests that the Chicago Outfit was responsible for the killing as retribution for a broken business agreement. The film features a strong ensemble cast including John Travolta as Johnny Roselli, Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby, Dermot Mulroney as Charles Nicoletti, Jefferson White as Lee Harvey Oswald, and Mandy Patinkin as Anthony Accardo.

Another significant historical drama, Elsinore, is scheduled for release on December 11, 2026. Written and directed by Simon Stone, this film tells the story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, best known for his role in Chariots of Fire. The biography covers the final months of Charleson's life as he prepared to play Hamlet at the National Theatre. The narrative also addresses his battle with severe illness caused by AIDS during this period. The cast features Andrew Scott in the lead role, joined by Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Joe Locke, and Johnny Flynn.

Indie Dramas And Musical Features Round Out The Schedule

The Debut, a musical comedy-drama, will be released on December 11, 2026. Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the film follows Mona Friedman, played by Julianna Moore. Mona is a shy housewife from New Jersey who auditions for a role in a fictional musical called Nosy Neighbors. After securing a supporting part, she works under the direction of the demanding actor Jerry Blankenbuehler, portrayed by Paul Giamatti. The story tracks her journey of breaking out of her shell and finding new meaning through her character.

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The supporting cast of The Debut includes Halle Bailey, Jesse Eisenberg, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper, and Cara Buono. This addition to the December lineup offers a tonal shift from the superhero and action genres, providing audiences with a character-driven narrative focused on personal growth and artistic expression. These films collectively ensure that December 2026 offers a varied cinematic experience for all types of moviegoers.

Comeback Screenings And Genre Diversity Define The Month

December 2026 is also notable for the re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This extended cut version of the popular title hits theaters on December 4, 2026. While the month features a return to a familiar superhero format, it largely avoids traditional Christmas movies other than the aforementioned Violent Night 2. This strategy allows distributors to promote a wider array of genres, including horror, sci-fi, and biographical drama.

The broader context of 2026 as a film year included major productions like The Odyssey and Project Hail Mary, as well as surprise hits such as Obsession and Backrooms. Highly anticipated titles like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping also contributed to the year's strong performance. As the year concludes, the December schedule ensures a high volume of content that continues to engage audiences with both familiar franchises and bold new storytelling.